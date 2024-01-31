'Truly humbled': Highly regarded Kirkconnell officer receives honour

A LOCAL Corrective Services NSW officer recognised in the Australia Day Honours List has dedicated the award "to all those who have helped me throughout my career".
Janine Powell, who has been with the agency for almost 20 years, is a senior correctional officer these days at the facility at Kirkconnell, between Bathurst and Lithgow.
"During my time in custodial corrections, I have been lucky enough to work alongside numerous staff in various correctional centres," Ms Powell said.
"Over the years, the sharing of their knowledge, experiences and guidance has helped me to become the officer I am today.
"I am truly humbled to be nominated for such a prestigious award and dedicate this to all those who have helped me throughout my career."
Ms Powell was one of nine Corrective Services NSW (CSNSW) officers awarded Australian Corrections Medals to recognise their contribution.
Bathurst also celebrated Order of Australia Medals for Tony Lewis and Roslyn Bryant in the recent Australia Day list.
Mr Lewis received a medal for service to sport and the community of Bathurst, while Mrs Bryant, who lived in Bathurst for 12 years from the mid-1990s, was recognised for her service to the community through a range of roles.
In terms of Ms Powell, she began her career with CSNSW in 2006, undertaking a range of roles across centres.
She was promoted to first class correctional officer at Kirkconnell Correctional Centre in 2009, with involvement in programs for moderate to high-risk offenders of sexual crimes.
She has participated in and facilitated several custody-based programs, including the Kirkconnell Peer Mentor Program to support offenders' behavioural changes.
CSNSW says Ms Powell has a particular skill in developing a rapport with inmates, giving them the opportunity to engage with a range of justice services that will help them change their behaviour and turn their lives around.
She is described as highly regarded by colleagues for her integrity, collaborative approach to challenges and focus on the career development of her staff.
Acting Corrective Services Commissioner Leon Taylor said the rewards given to the agency's staff reflect their exceptional skill and dedication.
The Australian Corrections Medal, first awarded in 2018, is a circular nickel-silver medal featuring the Federation Star bearing the scales of justice surrounded by a laurel of Australian wattle.
The back of the medal is inscribed with the recipient's name surrounded by a laurel of Australian wattle.
Recipients of the service awards may use the letters ACM after their names.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.