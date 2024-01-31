Meet the new four doctors who have started their placement in Bathurst

HAVING grown up and studied in the region, Blake Jones is ready to serve the community he calls home.
Mr Jones commenced clinical placement at the Central Tablelands Clinical School in Bathurst on Monday, one of four third-year Charles Sturt University (CSU) medicine students to do so.
The Bathurst native said he's excited to get started
"I'm mostly just keen to get into it, get started and start learning some good clinical skills," he said.
Mr Jones said he saw a need for more local doctors out here and if it wasn't for the School of Rural Medicine at CSU's Orange campus, he would've never taken on the career.
"With the Rural Medicine School in Orange, that was a really good opportunity for me to stay local and study medicine," he said.
"I took up that opportunity and it's been going well."
While it can be challenging, Mr Jones said it's worth taking on a career in medicine.
"Being able to deal with patients, especially in your local community, is great," he said.
"You can also learn from the amazing doctors and other health staff that are out here."
The other doctors to commence their placement include Dylan Byrne, also from Bathurst, Sharonee Anton and Molly Wong.
CSU Head of the Central Tablelands Clinical School campus Dr Khalid Al-Zubaidi said it's an exciting step for the four third-year students.
"From third-year, our students of the Charles Sturt University Doctor of Medicine are placed at one of our regional clinical schools, which is made up of local health services in each area such as the local hospital, GP suites and allied health service providers," he said.
"Students are introduced to clinicians from each service who then provide critical instruction and guidance on patient care to help them develop their clinical skills in real clinical settings."
Bathurst MP Paul Toole said he is pleased to see the next generation of health practitioners shining in regional NSW.
"Being a doctor is all about giving back and helping your community," he said.
"It is programs like this that are training our next generation of regional doctors, nurses and health staff, which we will all need at some point in our lifetime."
During their first week, students will be shown around the hospital and introduced to other clinicians around the Bathurst area.
They will also conduct various clinical skills and other competencies such as infection prevention and control.
Fourth-year Doctor Medicine students at the Central Tablelands Clinical School continue to conduct their placements at the same locations as the commencing third-year students.
