The proof is in the pictures: There's no place like Sofala on Australia Day

IT'S AUSTRALIA'S oldest surviving gold mining town, so it's no wonder plenty of people choose to make their way to the historic village of Sofala for Australia Day each year.
The town celebrated January 26 with ample activities at the Royal Hotel, including live music, yabby racing, and the fifth annual jerky making competition, the 'Jerk Off.'
There was jerky for tasting on the day, with attendees having their say on the best of the beef offerings up for grabs.
There were snags on the barbie, and steak sangas galore, as well as plenty of pints being poured from behind the bar.
There were hundreds of people that made their way through the hotel doors on the day, including those who had travelled from far and wide.
There were people Bathurst, Oberon, Sydney, the Central Coast, and even as far as Western Australia.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some of the smiling faces on the day. Is there anybody you can recognise?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.