Ada goes north as Bathurst returns the Finland youth exchange favour

AN unlikely association between Bathurst and Finland has continued as a local high school student begins a grand adventure in northern Europe.
Back in 2020, it was Loviisa Majuri, from Tampere in the south of Finland, who was in Bathurst as a youth exchange participant.
The Rotary international exchange program subsequently had a two-year hiatus due to the COVID restrictions before the Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak put out a call, in mid-2022, for high school students to put their hand up for consideration as the program returned.
Bathurst High student Ada Banks has now made the trip to Finland to take part in a one-year exchange, swapping the heat of late January in Australia for the sub-zeros of northern Europe.
She was farewelled by her sponsoring club, Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak, at its meeting held recently.
Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak's Catherine Fitzsimons said the Rotary Youth Exchange program has been sending young people around the globe since 1929.
"Students fortunate enough to be selected to participate in this life-changing program acquire new language skills and heightened cultural awareness, make friendships for life with peers around the world and gain independence and confidence through this amazing journey of self discovery," she said.
"As well as helping students of high school age to have a year abroad, Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak also sponsors inbound students and this year it is a student from Japan, Yuzuna Koga, who is spending a year in Bathurst and attending MacKillop College."
Finland's Loviisa described her 12 months in Australia as the best year of her life.
