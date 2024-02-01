When Bathurst and Balmain unite

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday February 2: 79 Keppel Street, Bathurst:
It's a case of city meeting country in this stunning fully renovated CBD apartment and retail shop. This versatile mixed commercial asset offers both residential and retail revenue streams.
The current configuration could be maintained or tweaked to suit your individual requirements.
Listing agent Mark Sullivan from Mark Sullivan Property said you would think you were in Balmain, not the CBD of Bathurst. "If you are looking for privacy, comfort and style, look no further.
"The apartment is accessed from Mugridge Lane at the rear which is also the entrance for the lock up garage, and the property flows beautifully from the garage to the internal courtyard and beyond to the large kitchen and dining area," he said. "It then flows upstairs to two large bedrooms, the bathroom, and a cosy loungeroom with skylight and open fireplace."
Fully renovated in 2005, the two-bedroom apartment is characterised by an abundance of natural light that is generated from the ground floor courtyard, plate glass interiors,and two first floor skylights.
Oozing with ambience, the apartment features practical polished floorboards, fireplace, repurposed antique staircase, and stunning pressed tin metal wall coverings. Both upstairs and ground floor is supported by Daiken air conditioning so you will be comfortable all year round.
The ground floor garage has automatic doors, a secure private entry door, a second toilet for convenience, and a unique courtyard and gives direct access to the country-style kitchen.
Mark said the property could suit a professional wanting a CBD office and residence. "It would also make a great consultant, beautician, medical suite or small boutique retail business at the front," he said. "It's a great location in the heart of Bathurst's cultural precinct with the Bathurst Library and Art Gallery just across the road."
Other nearby amenities include cafes, a newsagency, barber shop, beautician, medical consultants, homewares, workwear and fashion outlets, and more. Bathurst railway station and the CBD shopping centres are also within two blocks.
The property also offers 30 square metres of prime retail space that is supported by a kitchenette and bathroom at the rear. It has fantastic street appeal with plate glass front and two window display areas.
