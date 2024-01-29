Double dose of heart-stopping success for Western Wildfires

CRICKET fans around Australia were enthralled by the conclusion to Sunday's test match against the West Indies at Brisbane but closer to home there was another exciting battle that went down to wire.
The Western Wildfires claimed a one wicket victory over Central Coast to book their place in the Doug Walters Cup final, producing a 17 run stand for the final wicket to secure the result at Woy Woy.
It was the second heart-in-the-mouth result the Western men picked up in the space of three days, having overcome Newcastle with three balls to spare on Friday.
The pair of thrilling results puts the Wildfires at the top of the Southern pool in the Veterans Cricket NSW Over 50s competition.
They'll now face the winner of the northern pool, with a date for the final still to be determined.
Wildfires skipper Shane Broes said it pair of victories were a breathtaking effort from the squad considering the challenging conditions.
"It was pretty close stuff, getting up by just three balls and then one wicket. They're great results," he said.
"It's especially great considering how hot it was on Friday when we played in Singleton. We had a day night game. It was around 43 degrees when we got there and when we started around 5pm it had cooled down to 39.
"We fielded first, and I think our great fielding in that heat won us the game. Then we went to Woy Woy - where we were cruising - but we lost five for not many.
"We needed 17 runs for the final wicket but we got there."
Western got off to a nice start in their pursuit of Newcastle's 132, getting 63 before they dropped their second wicket.
However, the Wildfires lost 5-14 in that span, putting the match back in the balance.
Thankfully for Western they still had retired batters Dave Glasson (32 not out) and Russ Gardner (31 not out) to call upon, and the former eventually returned to the crease to hit the winning single.
The Wildfires found themselves in another stressful situation two days later while trying to pursue Central Coast's 116.
Another collapse, this time 7-23, put the visitors on the brink of defeat but Brett Roach found the winning runs.
It was another great game for Glasson, who hit a team high 37 runs and had the best bowling figures of 4-18.
The results give the Wildfires a shot at the Doug Walters Cup decider after being denied the chance last year due to inclement weather.
Broes said it's great to be back in the big game, and it's especially exciting to have a chance of hosting the match as well.
"We didn't get to play that game because it got washed out, so hopefully this year we get another crack at it," he said.
"It would be great to put behind the disappointment of last year - driving all that way just for it to get washed out.
"Depending on who finishes higher in the northern pool we even have a chance of hosting the final, because we made it last year and if Tamworth don't make it then we'll be the next highest ranked side.
"We've got a great team together, though we've got a couple who will be going up to 55s, so we're always on the lookout for more players but the group we have is great."
Dubbo-based squad Macquarie Valley currently lead the northern pool with the last round of games still to be played.
Next up for the Wildfires will be the state carnival at Albury, held from February 19-21.
