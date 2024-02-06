Truck driver calls out for improved safety around this road hazard

As the owner of Morris Haulage, Martin Morris has travelled all across NSW in his truck.
So no doubt he's come across plenty of crazy traffic conditions, but it's driving around railway level crossings that causes him the most concern.
"As truck drivers, we complete thousands of kilometres every year across all parts of the state," he said.
"One of our main concerns is the lack of signals or safety around level crossings."
That's why Mr Morris wants to see improved safety around railway crossing in regional areas.
"Level crossings, particularly in western NSW, are in desperate need of upgrading so that everyone can travel safely and see what is ahead of them."
"If we've got more lights, more boom gates and more notification, it'd be a lot safer."
Bathurst MP Paul Toole called on the Federal and NSW Government to work together to provide major upgrades to railway crossings across NSW.
Mr Toole wants upgrades to include the installation of latest technology and safety equipment such as retro-reflective boom gates, audible warning devices, updated signage and LED flashing lights.
Over the past 13 years, there have been more than 80 collisions involving trains and vehicles at level crossings in NSW alone.
That's why Mr Toole believes the matter should be a priority for governments.
"The Labor Government needs to look at improving railway crossings across regional areas before someone else dies," he said.
"It's time for the west to get its fair share of investment from the government. I call on the NSW and Federal Labor Governments to take some action immediately.
"Wherever you travel across the west, be it Parkes, Molong, Forbes or Wellington, there are rail crossings simply not up to standard."
There are numerous active level crossing across the Bathurst region, including Barley Street at Raglan, Lloyds Road at South Bathurst, the entrance to the Bathurst Cycling Club, Trunkey Road and Hen and Chicken Lane at Perthville, Trunkey Road at Georges Plains and Bathampton Road at Wimbledon.
