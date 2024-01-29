Western Advocatesport
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

How a brutal injury led to one of the greatest ever BOIDC performances

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
January 29 2024 - 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rupturing two ankle ligaments was probably one of the best things to ever happen to Joey Coughlan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
'Challenging but amazing': Stait loving his experience with Bayonne
Aiden Stait has been enjoying his experience in the Espoirs Elite competition
It's been a little over six months since Stait made the move.
Alexander Grant
No comments

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.