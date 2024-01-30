Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Norris puts hammy hang ups behind him with state call up

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated January 30 2024 - 3:56pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SELECTION to a state team comes with a sense of elation but for Fletcher Norris' latest representative appointment it also comes with a sense of relief.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.