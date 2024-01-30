Norris puts hammy hang ups behind him with state call up

SELECTION to a state team comes with a sense of elation but for Fletcher Norris' latest representative appointment it also comes with a sense of relief.
The Bathurst talent has battled through a pair of hamstring injuries over the past few months to get himself fit and healthy for another appearance with the Hockey NSW Under 21s team at the upcoming Australian Championships at Newcastle.
This will be Norris' third straight appearance in the NSW 21s program but compared to the past two seasons it's come with a less-than-ideal build up.
The former St Pat's player managed to injure both of his hamstrings towards the back end of last season, putting him out of Sydney Hockey finals.
Fletcher's injuries also robbed him of any match time with the Canberra Chill during the Hockey One season.
Norris said his injury battle was one full of unexpected and frustrating outcomes.
"I played for Ryde last year and we were looking unbeatable. Just before week one of the finals we were at NSWIS doing a repeat speed test, and that's where I did my hammy," he said.
"That put me out of the finals for that. I was trying to come back so I could train with the Canberra team. I was doing rehab all the time, and because I was travelling up and down from Canberra all the time I was doing a lot of rehab there too.
"It eventually came good, and I started training again after about eight week, and we would have been halfway through the Hockey One season.
"With two weeks to go the physio at NSWIS wanted me to get an MRI done because he'd never seen a hamstring recover that quickly. The MRI cleared that hamstring - my right one - but apparently my left hamstring had done the same thing."
It was a cruel blow for Norris at a time when a debut with the Chill was on the cards.
Canberra had been struggling at the start of the season, which opened the door for Norris to make his Hockey One debut, but the discovery of his second hamstring injury ended those hopes.
But the recovery across January has gone smoothly for Norris, and he'll be fully fit for the upcoming national test.
Norris and the blues will be aiming to go one spot better this year after going down 1-0 to Western Australia in last year's gold medal game.
This year's NSW under 21s team is a youthful one, which already bodes well for next season, but Norris is keen to see what they're capable of achieving this time around.
He knows first hand what sort of challenge the younger players are in for.
"I probably needed that first year of experience. It was a big jump making that move from under 18s to 21s," he said.
"The first year, even being in the second [string] team you could feel that massive difference. Whereas last year I was a little more settled, and I'm sure I'll feel even more settled this year as well.
"Half of the team aged out of the team but I think there's only four guys who are 21 in this year's team. It's a relatively young team - we've even got one player who's 18 - so it's a young team compared to what we usually have but the skill is still there, that's for sure."
The Under 21s Men's National Championships will take place from March 13-20.
