Fresh faces ready for fresh ink: See who was at the opening of Sage Studios

THERE'S a brand new place to get inked in town, and it hosted a grand opening recently.
Sage Studios tattoo parlour has opened along George Street, Bathurst, from the former Kings Antiques building, and opened to the public on Saturday, January 27.
To celebrate the studios opening, senior tattoo artists and apprentices alike drew up their favourite pieces, and put them on display for a flash sale.
This flash sale included tattoos of various sizes and designs up for grabs, all showcasing different styles and art forms, with different sizes available to purchase on the day.
Tattoo prices ranged from $50 all the way up to tattoos worth hundreds of dollars, and there were plenty of people there to snag a bargain or a unique creation.
And now that the studio is open, consultations and bookings can be made via walk-ins, or by phoning the store.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of those who were ready to experience a brand new tattoo from a brand new studio.
