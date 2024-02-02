Community organisations could lose funding if ClubGRANTS scheme is pulled

BATHURST sporting clubs and community organisations could lose vital funding, if the NSW Government decides to pull a national initiative after commencing a review.
Under the ClubGRANTS Scheme, the Bathurst RSL donates a percentage of its gaming machine profits each year to local sporting clubs, organisations and charities, as opposed to paying that portion in tax.
And while a government review into any scheme isn't out of the ordinary, Bathurst RSL chief executive officer (CEO) Peter Sargent is concerned about the wording of the announcement.
Particularly the reference to assessing the 'cost and benefits' of the initiative and 'whether there are alternatives for funding community programs that are more cost effective or provide greater benefits to the people of NSW'.
"What are you driving at when you talk about reviewing whether or not there are better alternatives," Mr Sargent said.
"The review is fine, we welcome any review that is going to improve the transparency of the scheme and obviously review it's effectiveness, but ultimately, at the end of the day, it's an incredibly effective scheme."
Mr Sargent said the great thing about the ClubGRANTS initiative is it allows local people to allocate the funds to their own communities.
And for Bathurst RSL, the gaming profit percentage is only part of what is donated into the community, with the club having always paid more than required under legislation.
But not all clubs may be in a position to allocate extra funds, so the ClubGRANTS initiative means each RSL knows they have a percentage of money to donate to their communities every year.
Which is incredibly important in rural areas, where sporting teams and organisations would struggle to get any significant funding from the State Government.
"The reality is, if clubs weren't doing this, those people would not get funded because they would have to apply to State Government, to some bureaucrat somewhere, who would decide who's going to get what funding," Mr Sargent said.
"And as we've seen, we know that money's not readily flowing out of the cities into the country, into the regional communities.
"I think that's the key point for us, especially from a regional perspective, it's hard enough to get money across the sandstone curtain as it is.
"Imagine if this scheme were to be disbanded, everything thrown back to the bureaucrats and all we were doing is paying tax."
While for RSL Clubs, the portion donated through the ClubGRANTS scheme is only a small concession of what is paid in gaming tax, to the people receiving the donations it's incredibly helpful and appreciated.
And it will be the recipients of the funding who will suffer if the scheme is pulled.
Liquor & Gaming NSW is seeking and accepting feedback on the scheme until March 18, 2024, which will inform the review.
But for Mr Sargent, the feedback is simple.
"We're happy to have it reviewed, happy to have it tweaked and improved - but leave it alone. It works," he said.
