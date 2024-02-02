Perfect homes for first time buyers wanting a foot in the door

BUYING your first home is an exciting milestone, and two Bathurst real estate agents have shared some perfect starting points.
Elders Emms Mooney sales representative Andrew Crauford said 10/185 Lambert Street, Bathurst, screams 'perfect first home' for so many reasons.
Centrally located, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is nestled at the back of the Koala Court complex, providing residents with peace and security.
The property has low fixed strata fees and council rates when compared to other unit complexes, and the block is well-known for longer term ownership - so neighbours are likely to be reliable and stable.
Mr Crauford said while it's tempting for first home buyers to want to purchase a big, fancy house straight away, starting smaller is often the better long-term option.
Listed at $449,000, this unit will be open for inspection on Saturday, February 3, from 9.30-10am, and is ready for new owners to move in straight away.
Meanwhile, LJ Hooker Bathurst has another great option for a local person or small family wanting to get into the housing market.
While under construction, the house at 16C Russell Street, Bathurst, is expected to be finished in mid-September, and will provide owners with a brand new home, without having to go through the process of building.
Located within walking distance from parks, schools and shops, agent Mark Dwyer doesn't expect this low-maintenance property to last long on the market.
With a price guide of $600,000 - $620,000, once completed this home will feature open plan living and dining areas, reverse cycle heating and cooling, a spacious kitchen and a low-maintenance fully secured yard with an undercover alfresco area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.