Take to the trails and experience a different side of this region | The arts

DO you know about the arts trails around Bathurst, Orange and Lithgow?
Bathurst Arts Trail: The first weekend of each month.
A collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region open their galleries to visitors on each Bathurst Art's Trail open weekend.
All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment should they be unable to attend on a trail weekend: Visit bathurstartstrail.com/
Orange Art Trail and Open Studios: Visit artist studios by appointment and experience art differently by meeting the artists personally.
Joy Engelman, Rhonda Campbell, Josephine Jagger-Manners, Loretta Blake and Larissa Blake will all open their studios for you.
The trail includes Orange Regional Gallery, The Corner Store Gallery and Peisley Street Gallery.
Lithgow Arts Trail: An open studio weekend run by artisans and artists in Hartley, Kanimbla, Lithgow and Portland on the first and second weekends of November.
From blacksmiths to textile artists, painters to sketchers, you'll witness a diverse range of creators in action.
As you traverse the trail, you'll also discover fabulous art galleries that serve as vibrant hubs of artistic innovation.
Visit lithgowartstrail.com.au/
A BATHURST Full Moon Ghost Tour will be held on Friday, February 9 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.
Miss Traill's House has been steeped in mystery and reports of ghostly activity for years and now you can finally get access through Blue Mountains Mystery Tours' interactive ghost tour.
To give you the best possible chance of experiencing something from the other side, this will be an intimate tour of only 10 people.
Your host, local resident Kim McLaughlin, has knowledge of paranormal activity at the museum and will lead you to the scene of legends and ghost stories where the spirits are just dying to meet you.
For bookings and all the info, visit artsoutwest.org.au/events/full-moon-bathurst-ghost-tour-530-pm-2/
ART in the Park is a free community art meet-up to draw, paint, create or just relax in the company of others.
It is held on the third Sunday of the month from 2-4pm in Machattie Park and organised by Nicola Mason.
The usual meeting place is the rotunda, but do check the Art in the Park, Machattie Park Facebook page for updates, such as meeting across the road in Kings Parade when Machattie Park is closed.
Everyone is welcome: singles, couples, families. Children under 15 years need to be accompanied by an adult.
Bring your own pencil and paper or other art materials along with your hat, water and a chair.
THERE is lots on at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery until February 11:
Conflated: When we inhale and exhale, our bodies transform through the process of inflation and deflation.
Drawing on the inflatable form as both material and metaphor, Conflated brings disparate artists together to explore bodies, environments and cultures through contemporary art.
Amanda Bromfield: The Women of Hill End is made from earthenware and hand-sourced ochre from the Hill End region itself.
Bromfield's objects create and reinforce the female narrative that runs strongly through place.
Individual women are recognised for their everyday contributions to both the historic and artistic landscape.
Lino Alvarez Carrasco: Hill End Impressions is a culmination of the artist's work over nearly a decade.
Lino lives and works in Hill End and this exhibition presents a collection of vessels that examine the artist's physical and spiritual connection to the landscape of Hill End.
Sarah Randall: My Darling Betty is a series of still-life paintings portraying letters sent between the artist's family members from 1934-1936.
The letters were written by adoring parents to their daughter Betty while she was attending boarding school.
In My Darling Betty, the artist hopes to invoke these sentiments as well as evoke reflection and empathy within audiences for their own families.
Home has been developed with local schools and the Wiradyuri community as part of the program Home: Aboriginal Art from NSW.
The Home program is a collaboration between the Art Gallery of NSW, NSW Department of Education's Arts Unit, Wiradyuri community at Wagga Wagga and Aboriginal communities and regional galleries across NSW.
It connects schools to local Aboriginal artists, community, language and culture.
THE Orange Beginner and Enthusiast Photography Workshop on Saturday, February 3 will be perfect for those wanting to learn more about their camera and gain a deeper understanding of camera controls and how to compose images.
It will help you gain confidence when using your camera and its settings.
Learn how to take wonderful photos of family and friends, pets, landscape and travel photography. Head to www.taniakueglerphotography.com/workshops for more or contact Tania on 0414 184 112.
IF you'd like to step back in time, the unique Chifley Home and Education Centre provides a glimpse into how Prime Minister Ben Chifley and his wife Elizabeth lived and offers an experience of everyday life in the 1940s.
Its original collection of household furnishings, kitchenware and personal effects date back to when the Chifleys first occupied the house in 1914.
I had the pleasure of visiting this historic home last week on Museum Selfie Day.
It really is a wonderful time capsule and so evocative of a time gone by.
If you haven't been for a while, please go back and spend some time with this beautifully humble home.
It's open 11am-3pm daily except Thursdays.
AS part of the preparation for the temporary closure of Powerhouse Ultimo, the museum is identifying resources and material no longer required and offering these to other museums, galleries and not-for-profit agencies.
If your museum or gallery was affected by the floods or you simply need exhibition cases, frames or furniture, this might be a great opportunity for you.
The first phase of disposal has just been distributed in the MGNSW (Museums and Galleries of NSW) newsletter and on its website here. Anyone can register an EOI.
Additional items will become available in subsequent phases as the refurbishment progresses and there will likely be another suite to offer in March.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.