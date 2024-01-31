'Bucket list' goal achieved: Hancock to coach Western Rams senior men

HE'S a NSW Rugby League Country Championships winner on the field with the Western Rams senior men's team, now Kurt Hancock aims to become a champion coach with them as well.
Two decades after Hancock helped the Rams achieve glory at the championships he's been announced as the new coach for the senior men's team, who start their quest in Narromine on March 2.
Hancock has coached the Rams' Andrew Johns Cup under 16s team to back-to-back titles, and coached the NSW Country 18s side in 2022, but now takes on mentoring duties for the Western senior squad for the first time.
The former St Pat's Group 10 premiership-winning coach said it's a huge honour to call the shots for the Rams.
"I was a part of that side that last won the Country Championships in 2004. We were all very close with the coach, Dave Scott, who left a fair legacy on all of our players that year," he said.
"I've won a few comps coaching in a few different competitions, and played in a jersey flegg grand final, but that Western Rams team - and what we created as a playing group and what Dave Scott drove home to us - remains the fondest memory that I have in rugby league.
"It actually made me do a full circle in my rugby league career. I ended up making country that year and ended up making NSW Residents. Newcastle Knights then came knocking on my door.
"What matters is that you get a team together that enjoys each other's company and works hard for each other. When you do that you can play some really good footy, and you end up furthering not only your own footy career but taking something back to your own club."
Hancock's positive experiences with the Rams drove him to be a part of their junior coaching program for several years but taking on the senior job was something he envisioned being further down the road.
Although the job has sprung up earlier in his coaching career than he might have expected it's one he feels ready for.
"It's not ideal to get thrown into a bit late but it's always an honour to be a part of Western. They've done a lot for me in my footy career and I owe a lot to that green and white jersey," he said.
"This is something that's always been on my bucket list. I'm sure we'll be able to come up with a very competitive side. There's some wonderful players out here, especially now that they've put the two comps together.
"It'll come down to who's available. Ideally we want players that want to play in the green and white.
"It's the highest level you can play out here, and I know there's players out here that have that burning desire to challenge themselves and compete. They're the players that we're after."
Western's previous Country Championships campaign was a positive outing for the Rams, and only came to an end at the hands of eventual champions Newcastle Rebels in the semi-final.
Hancock said it'll take something special to knock a team of that calibre over but believe the potential exists in the region.
"I know Newcastle just appointed Garth Brennan, an ex-NRL coach, out there. I was lucky enough to be his assistant back in the day with the Newcastle Knights," he said.
"They're going all out. Although it's going to be tough, if we can put a side together who really want to represent the green and white and put all their heart into it we'll be competitive and we'll have a great time.
"If every made themselves available then Western would be as competitive as everyone else.
"At the end of the day, as a first grade coach, you just want people in your squad that want to play.
"My message to the players is that if you're prepared to play for Group 10 or 11 then be prepared to play for Western Division."
Hancock will be keeping himself busy this season by balancing coaching duties with both the Western Rams and the St Pat's under 18s team.
"What wasn't on my bucket list was to coach these two teams at once," he laughed.
"Footy keeps me sane though. It should be good.
"I'm going to have to coach the pants off on the 18s. Then with these first grade boys at Western it will just be about bringing them together with the limited time we have and getting them to trust themselves and see where you ended up."
Games between Group 10, 11 and Castlereagh at the upcoming representative weekend on February 17 will play a role for Hancock in selecting a final Rams team.
The Rams' first championship match will be at home against the Greater Northern Tigers at Narromine on March 2.
