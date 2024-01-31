Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Concerts and comedy will feature as part of the festival | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
February 1 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says there is lots to look forward to at this year's NSW Seniors' Festival.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says there is lots to look forward to at this year's NSW Seniors' Festival.

THE star-studded Premier's Gala Concerts are back in 2024, bringing together some of Australia's finest artists as part of the NSW Seniors' Festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.