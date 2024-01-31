Concerts and comedy will feature as part of the festival | State politics

THE star-studded Premier's Gala Concerts are back in 2024, bringing together some of Australia's finest artists as part of the NSW Seniors' Festival.
Free tickets are available now for the four concerts at the ICC Sydney Theatre (formerly Aware Super Theatre) at Darling Harbour, which will have a "purple" dress code.
This year's shows will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, March 13 and 14 at 11am and 2.45pm each day.
Audiences will enjoy performances by Damien Leith, Paulini, Darren Coggan and Julie Lea Goodwin.
In my office, we have one ticket left for the Wednesday morning concert and six tickets left for the Thursday afternoon concert. Tickets online are sold out.
Those wanting to livestream the 2024 Premier's Gala Concert can register to watch online on Wednesday, March 13 at 2.45pm. Go to www.nsw.gov.au/arts-and-culture/seniors-festival/whats-on/premiers-concert
Don't fret if you missed out on tickets to the gala concert.
Tickets to the annual NSW Seniors' Festival Comedy Show are available from 10am this Thursday, February 1.
The free show will be held on Tuesday, March 19 at Sydney Town Hall from 11am-12.30pm.
Book to see comedians including He Huang, Tommy Dean, Bruce Griffiths, Sarah Gaul, Peter Berner, Cam Knight and Chris Ryan.
Visit www.seniorsfestival.info/comedyshow
TO coincide with the festival, locals are encouraged to celebrate the positive role seniors play in the community by nominating them for the 2024 NSW Seniors' Festival Local Achievement Awards.
If you know a senior who helps make our community diverse, inspiring and active, then I encourage you to nominate them for acknowledgement of their contribution.
Please get in touch with my office or drop by to pick up a nomination form.
Winners of the Local Achievement Awards will be announced during the NSW Seniors' Festival, which will run from March 11-24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.