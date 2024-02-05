Touch Football returns to Learmonth Park for the second half of the season

AFTER a long summer break through the school holiday period, touch football has returned to Learmonth Park in Bathurst.
Families arrived back to the park to kick off the second half of the 2023/24 season, and came prepared to spectate regardless of temperatures in the high 30s.
It was an opportunity to reconnect with friends and family and the kids couldn't wait to start the four o'clock session.
Ego Eels under 10s took on Blue Backs in the under 8/10s category while in under 12's Up The Wahs battled it out with Ghosts.
Western Advocate photographer attended the games, and snapped some of the action from the sporting field and the sidelines.
If you missed it, you can find all the photos and coverage from round one, round two, round three, round four, round five, round six, round seven, round eight and round nine on our website and across print editions as well.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.