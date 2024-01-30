Western Advocate
What a waste to see the weeds dominating at our Macquarie River park | Letter

By Michael Wheatley
January 30 2024 - 4:00pm
Weeds by the Macquarie River. Picture by James Arrow.
THANKS and commendations to Bathurst's parks and gardens team for doing a wonderful job of making our town a lovely place to live and exercise.

