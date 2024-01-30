What a waste to see the weeds dominating at our Macquarie River park | Letter

THANKS and commendations to Bathurst's parks and gardens team for doing a wonderful job of making our town a lovely place to live and exercise.
But has Bathurst council forgotten the river park?
This time last year, the river's banks were lined with picnickers, fisher people, stone-skippers, toe-wetters and frolickers.
This year, access to the river's edge is through a near impenetrable tangle of weeds.
This area is a world class, natural attraction. Is there a reason for not maintaining it?
