Strong international support for 12 Hour as full entry list released

THE Bathurst 12 Hour entry list has been revealed, with another world-class field of GT machinery ready to tackle Australia's international enduro.
The field is larger and more competitive than the one that took to the grid in 2023, as the race continues to grow and entrench itself as one of the world's premier long-distance events.
The race opens the 2024 Intercontinental GT Challenge, a global tour that includes key endurance races at iconic venues like Spa Francorchamps, the Nurburgring and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Nine brands are entered in the 12 Hour with teams from Australia, Hong Kong, China, the United States, Germany, Belgium, France and Taiwan represented.
Eleven cars are entered by international teams, the most since 2020.
Defending champions Mercedes-AMG lead the way with 10 entries, equalling the record for most from a single brand in any year of Bathurst 12 Hour history.
The iconic German brand has claimed three 12 Hour victories in total, including the last two races.
The Mercedes-AMG fleet includes two-time winners SunEnergy1 Racing who return seeking a rare Bathurst three-peat this year.
Defending Allan Simonsen Pirelli Pole Award winners and three-time podium finishers Gruppe M are back, as are longstanding 12 Hour supporters, the Hong Kong-based Craft-Bamboo Racing.
Australian powerhouse Triple Eight Race Engineering will field two cars, one each in the pro and pro-am class.
Porsche will field their strongest attack in years with three of the new Porsche 992 GT3Rs to make their Bathurst debut this year.
Last year's runners-up Manthey EMA will field two cars - the newest example in the Pro class and their existing car in Pro-Am - with both cars set to be contenders.
McLaren will be represented on the Bathurst grid for the first time since 2020 thanks to the two-car GT4 class entry of Method Motorsport, a team that lists Supercars star Chaz Mostert as a co-owner.
Twelve cars are represented in the outright Professional category vying for outright victory this year, while the mix of drivers already confirmed include the likes of IndyCar champion Paul Tracy, Bathurst legend Craig Lowndes, a large portion of the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship grid and some of the best GT drivers from around the world.
"Good luck picking a winner from this field," Bathurst 12 Hour Event Director Shane Rudzis said.
"The 2024 grid marks a return to the depth of competition that we saw before the pandemic, with international teams and drivers returning on mass to the mountain.
"Last year was a great race but the depth and quality of this field is even better, so it has all the makings of another incredible show.
"To attract 11 overseas entries, up from four last year, is a positive development and shows the race continues to have significant overseas interest - which, I can assure you, is only going to get stronger with the advent of Ferrari, Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Corvette, among others, already planning to be on the grid in 2025.
"In the meantime, this will be an incredible show and another Bathurst enduro for the ages."
Several driver announcements are planned for the coming days prior to the event, while the full driver roster will be revealed closer to the event.
