Driving with drugs in system adds to repeat offender's growing record

BEING busted twice in two weeks for driving with drugs in his system has resulted in more convictions for a repeat offender.
Luke Fred Hutchin, 43, of Currawong Street, South Bathurst was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on January 24, 2024 of two counts of driving with drugs in his blood.
Documents tendered to a court state Hutchin was stopped behind the wheel of a grey Kia Stonic about 3.10pm on July 29, 2023 on Bant Street for random testing.
Hutchin was subject to an oral drug fluid test, which came back positive for methamphetamine.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, Hutchin gave a second saliva sample, which was sent for forensic analysis.
The results later came back positive for meth as well as cannabis.
On a separate occasion, Hutchin was driving a grey Toyota Station wagon about 11.15pm on August 10 along Gilmour Street when he was pulled over by police.
After giving a positive reading for drugs, he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, he gave a positive test result for meth and cannabis, which was later confirmed by forensics.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charges against Hutchin aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in his absence.
Ms Ellis noted Hutchin had eight prior driving related charges on his record, along with one driving with drug charge.
Hutchin was fined $2000 and disqualified from getting behind the wheel for 12 months.
