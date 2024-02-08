Man drank a dozen beers, grabbed at woman's breasts and smashed a window

A MAN who grabbed a woman's breasts at a party while on a drunken spiral has been banned by a court from drinking alcohol.
Oliver Woodley, 38, of James Barnet Drive, Kelso, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on January 24, 2024 after he previously pleaded guilty to:
Police documents before the court said Woodley was invited by one of the victims in the matter to join her and her friends at a barbecue in Bathurst during the evening of September 16, 2023.
Throughout the night, Woodley had 12 full-strength beers.
He was with one of the women in a vehicle when he touched her thigh and shoulder, according to the police documents.
Then, while at a home, he continued to touch the victim on her upper thigh before he followed her into a room.
Woodley tried to kiss the woman before she asked him to stop and left the room, according to the police documents.
Once outside, Woodley jumped on the back of another woman when she was play-wrestling with another man and grabbed her breasts.
After he was told to get off her, he grabbed her sides and then began to kiss a dog.
Police documents said Woodley, who had been asked to leave, was waiting for the keys to his home when he smashed a window with his hand.
Police were called a short time later.
Officers spoke with Woodley, who admitted to breaking the window and said he wasn't thinking at the time.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Legal Aid solicitor Aakash Prasad told the court that his client - who was on a conditional release order (CRO) at the time - had been using alcohol as a form of self-medication as he had been in a period of hardship.
"My client now has more appropriate coping mechanisms," Mr Prasad said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she was concerned Woodley had been using drugs and alcohol, "which had sent you into a spiral".
"You didn't understand what you were doing because you were so drunk," Ms Ellis said.
In placing Woodley on an 18-month community correction order (CCO), Ms Ellis said she hoped it would be "more successful" than his prior CRO.
As a condition of the CCO, Woodley must have no alcohol or drugs not prescribed by a doctor.
