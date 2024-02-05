Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

All I know is I'll meet you there, in the summertime: The dam's the place to be

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated February 5 2024 - 3:48pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHAT do you get when you cross a long weekend in Bathurst with temperatures in the high 30s, and the last weekend of school holidays?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.