All I know is I'll meet you there, in the summertime: The dam's the place to be

WHAT do you get when you cross a long weekend in Bathurst with temperatures in the high 30s, and the last weekend of school holidays?
An whole lot of people at the Bathurst Aqua Park.
On Saturday, January 27, hundreds of people headed out to Ben Chifley Dam for some fun in the sun, and to attempt to conquer the obstacles of the Aqua Park.
And this year, there was plenty of new equipment to climb. This included an ice-burg type inflatable, a see-saw, and a Ninja Warrior-style obstacle that you run through.
The elements were also spaced out this year to incorporate more swimming into the aqua park experience.
The Bathurst Aqua Park will be open on weekends until the middle of February, with the last session being Sunday, February 11.
A Western Advocate representative took to the Aqua Park to snap some pictures of those brave enough to conquer the challenge of the course.
