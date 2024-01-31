'I might be having a little heart attack': How Bathurst Lotto winners have reacted over the years

YOU never really know how you'll respond to a big Lotto win until you have a big Lotto win.
As a record-breaking $200 million Powerball jackpot draw looms on Thursday night, a quick look at how Bathurst residents have reacted to good fortune in recent years shows there is not one standard response.
A Kelso man who was a Saturday Lotto division one winner of $614,000 in April 2022, for instance, said he was "jumping around, screaming and carrying on" when he realised what had happened.
Much more subdued was the Bathurst man who won $2.3 million in a New Year's Eve Lotto draw at the end of 2021.
Speaking to an official from The Lott, he said he would be using his winnings to give back to his mother.
"It just makes things a whole lot easier," he said.
"I don't have a house of my own, but that might change this year.
"I also really want to help my mum. She's done a lot for me and I want to make sure she's looked after."
One half of a Bathurst couple who won first prize of $200,000 in a Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw in June 2022 was very animated.
"Just hang on a minute," he told the official who contacted him, "I think I might be having a little heart attack."
And a Bathurst man who won $100,000 in July 2022 also had a pronounced physical reaction.
"Oh my god, I'm shaking," he said.
More evocative, though, was the choice of words of the Bathurst man who won $100,000 in a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot in the same month.
When the call came through to him from officials from The Lott, he told them he would be "mind-boggled for the rest of the day".
Going all the way back to early 2019, an unregistered Oz Lotto player won $20 million with a ticket bought at News on William.
