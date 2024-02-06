Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Check out who was at the monster trucks event at the showground

Updated February 7 2024 - 11:49am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A HEALTHY crowd packed into the Bathurst Showground on Saturday evening to witness acrobatic monster trucks, motorbikes and a jet-powered car.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.