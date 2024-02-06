Check out who was at the monster trucks event at the showground

A HEALTHY crowd packed into the Bathurst Showground on Saturday evening to witness acrobatic monster trucks, motorbikes and a jet-powered car.
For the first time in 15 years, Troy Garcia and his team at Dare Devils Motorsports Tour were in Bathurst and the promoter believed the showed lived up to expectations.
"I was pleased with it and I thought that the show lived up to expectations," he said.
"There's always hiccups, but generally it flowed smoothly. For the $200 family ticket, which is really $50 a head, I believe that there was good value for that."
Mr Garcia estimated there was a crowd of almost 3000 at the show, which he believes will be a great economic boost for the Bathurst community.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the event on Saturday, January 27, and captured some of the smiling faces ready to enjoy the action.
Check out who was there.
