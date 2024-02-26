Cost of living pressures a factor as dozens of animals wait for homes at BARC

THE rising cost of living is one of the reasons why so many animals are currently under the care of the Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC), but microchipping habits are also part of the problem.
As of mid January 2024, BARC was providing care to 27 dogs and 36 cats simultaneously.
Bathurst Regional Council's director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, said these figures appeared to be higher than usual.
"The numbers of animals in council's care at BARC fluctuates week to week, with adoptions, lost animals and surrendered animals," he said.
"We will need to continue to track numbers, but we do appear to have an increase in animals in our care since the doors to BARC opened.
"We are currently housing a lot more animals than we had capacity for at the old pound."
The Western Advocate has been told that there has been an increase in animals being surrendered due to financial hardship brought on by the increasing cost of living.
Mr Southorn said this is just one of several reasons why animals are surrendered to BARC and, regardless of why people are giving up a pet, it can be a difficult decision.
"There are many and varied reasons why people make the difficult decision to surrender a pet. This can range from financial pressures to being unable to physically care for the animal any longer, or a change in personal circumstances," he said.
"It is often a difficult and emotional decision for the owners and the team at BARC provide assistance to support the process, and will request owners to sign paperwork advising they are surrendering the animal and allow council to care for, and then place the animal up for adoption."
Surrendering is just one of the ways an animal ends up in the city's pound.
Another key reason is that they were spotted roaming the streets and were then picked up by a council ranger.
One of the first things to happen when an animal is found is to check for a microchip, which is used to identify the owner.
However, staff are discovering a lot of animals are either not microchipped or the details are not up to date.
This makes it very difficult to reunite the animal with their owner, resulting in a longer stay at BARC.
Mr Southorn encouraged people to be vigilant when it comes to microchipping their pets.
"Council often picks up animals that have not been microchipped and it is difficult to find their owners," he said.
"The community can assist by always ensuring that their pets are microchipped and registered, and that they keep their contact details up to date.
"Council also encourages pet owners to have their animals desexed and prevent unwanted litters of kittens and puppies."
With around 60 animals being held at BARC, it is more important than ever for people to consider the facility when looking to add a new pet to their family.
Staff are happy to work with families to find the animal that will best suit their lifestyle.
"Council will continue to promote animals available for adoption via its Facebook page and website and encourage members of the community keen to adopt to make an appointment to visit BARC for a meet and greet," Mr Southorn said.
Anyone wanting to adopt an animal at BARC can call 6333 6211 to make an appointment.
