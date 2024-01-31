Toole shines in opening round of Eglinton summer competition

The first round in this year's Tablelands Builders summer competition started off with a bang, with some electrifying tennis played that wowed the enthusiastic crowd.
The highlight of the day was Team Builders' Paul Toole, as he was the only player of all the 20 to take to the court to win all of his four sets 7-6, 7-6, 6-3, 6-0.
This was an impressive display of tennis from super sub Toole and is an indication his best tennis is yet to come.
Toole's fortune-favours-the-brave attitude paved the way in steering Team Builders of Garth Hindmarch, Curtis James Booth, Leo Meares and Jim Geyer to a first up win over Team Carpenters eight sets to four, 63 games to 53.
The second match was a thriller where the teams couldn't be split in a dead heat encounter.
'Slugger' Bullock's Team Plumbers of 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher, Brian Dwyer, Sarah Tree and Stacey Markwick drew with Team Brickies of Bryan Reiri, Sophie Smith, Jason Honeyman, Toko Tari and James Meares six sets all, 64 games all.
The two standout players in this match were 'Iron lady' Allyson Schumacher and Sarah Tree who between them won three sets 6-3, 6-2, 7-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 respectively.
Tree is on the improve and will be a danger player to watch this season.
Club president Kurt Booth and match convener 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher were excited about the great start to the 2024 season opener.
"It never ceases to amaze us that week in week out the Eglinton players just continue to wow the crowd with mind blowing tennis. It's a forgone conclusion that the 2024 season is definitely going to turn heads,' they said.
Well folks what a cracking start to the opening of the 2024 season.
Until next week it's Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
