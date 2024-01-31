Pairs champions crowned at Majellan during exciting start to the year

By the Bowling Shark
Welcome to the start of 2024 and the first bowls report for the Majellan Bowling Club for this year. After a well earned rest its time to get back into it. So far this year the club has crowned the Men's Pairs Champions and has had great numbers for the social games. This is how it has rolled:
Saturday 13 January 2024
Rink three - Men's Pairs: Max Elms and Peter Zylstra lost the first end 5-0 against Paul Francis and Mick McDonald, who from there controlled the match. Team McDonald dominated the play and the scoreboard to win the match 29-14.
Rink four - Men's Pairs: Dave Josh and Rhys Harvey were in trouble early being 9-0 down by the 3 rd against Trevor Sharpham and Mick Nobes. Team Harvey struggled for points over the 21 ends of play to go down 30-8.
Tuesday 16 January 2024
Rink one: Darryl Howard, Jim Clarke and Brian Hope were amongst the points against Kevin Dwyer, Peter Phegan and Peter Zylstra with the scores level on the 10 th (6 all). From the 14th end Team Hope only scored one more point which helped Team Zylstra win 22-9.
Rink two: Jake Shurmer (swing bowler), George Ballard and Josh Roberson were locked at 8 all after 10 ends of play against Jake Shurmer, Mick Burke and Cameron Bull. Team Roberson did enough to get them over the line to win 20-15.
Rink three: Tiger Smith, Gary Cameron and Darryl Shurmer were in a tight battle against Bob Charlton, Greg Hallett and Peter Drew. With the scores tied on the 11th (9 all) both teams were amongst the points and Team Drew got the upper hand in the end winning 20-18.
Rink four: Geoff Thorne, Jeff Adams and Tim Pickstone had the early lead by the 8 th (8-5) against Ron Hollebone, Ian Warren and Paul Galvin. Team Galvin took charge by the 10 th and went through to the end in the lead to win the match 20-15.
Rink five: Terry Clark, Ron Hogan and Kevin Miller had a handy lead by the 7th (12-2) against Bill Dawson, Russ McPherson and Peter Ryan. Both teams were on 13 after 14 ends of play and Team Miller picked up seven points over the next two ends to gain the lead and win 22-16.
Rink six: John Bosson, Kevin Greathead and Peter Hope were up 13-1 by the 7 th against Bryce Peard, Bill Mackey and Max Elms. Team Hope controlled the scoreboard for the remaining ends to win easily 26-11.
Rink seven: Terry Chifley, Paul Jenkins and Noel Witney shared the lead over the first 7 ends against Robert Raithby, Ted Parker and Allan Clark. Team Clark opened the gap by the 18th to be ten points in front and take the win 27-14.
Saturday 20 January 2024
Rink two: Jeff Adams and Dave Josh opened the scoring against Mark Lang and Peter Drew. Team Josh was then stuck on 3 points for the next 5 ends and allowed Team Drew to take charge of the match and win 23-19.
Rink three: John Mackey (swing bowler), Peter Phegan and Des Sanders struggled from the start against John Mackey, Ron Hogan and Max Elms. Team Elms was out to a 18-9 lead by the 13th and went on to win easily 24-15.
Rink four: Bob Charlton, Kevin Dwyer and Paul Francis were 4 all after 5 ends of play against Bill Dawson, Garry Cameron and Lacie Koszta. Team Francis did their best but couldn't get the job done allowing Team Koszta to win 19-18.
Rink five: Terry Clark, Ian Warren and Tim Pickstone were 8 all after 9 ends against George Ballard, Dick Graham and Ron McGarry. Team Pickstone opened a sizeable gap against the opposition and went on to win the match 22-15.
Rink six - Men's Pairs - FINAL: John Hobson and Mick McDonald were down 4-8 by the 9th against Trevor Sharpham and Mick Nobes. From there Team Nobes struggled to gain momentum and allowed Team McDonald to win the match and the championship for 2024, 21-13.
Tuesday 23 January 2024
Rink 10: Terry Chifley, Paul Jenkins and Max Elms were out in front by the 10th (13-8) against Mark Lange, Ted Parker and Mick Foxall. Team Foxall turned the tables on Team Elms and only allowed Team Elms to score two more points for the match, Team Foxall winning 32-15.
Rink 11: Rory Elphick, Shaun Elphick and Jeff Adams had a tuff matchup against Goeff Thorne, Ron McGarry and Noel Witney. Team Adams did their best and caught up with Team Witney on the 17th to be level (13 all). Team Witney getting the upper hand to win the match 21-14.
Rink 12: Darryl Howard, Ron Hogan and Tim Pickstone had a fight on their hands against George Ballard, Peter Ryan and Mick Sewell. With the scores level on the 10th (10 all) and again on the 21st (19 all). With the extra end played team Pickstone got the win 20-19.
Rink 13: Kevin Dwyer, Josh Roberson and Hugh Brennan were out to a 13-8 lead by the 13th end against Jake Shurmer, Dick Graham and Kevin Miller. It must have been the fact it was 13 on the 13th end on rink 13 as Team Brennan lost the plot and didn't score again for the rest of the match to go down 19-13.
Rink 14: Robert Raithby, Peter Phegan and Dave Josh went too and fro with the lead against Terry Clark, Jim Clark and Darryl Shurmer with the lead changing on numerous occasions. Team Josh however had the advantage and took the win 23-18.
Rink 15: Rob Thompson, Mick Burke and Peter Drew was out to a 13-6 lead against John Banning, Gary Cameron and Greg Hallett. Team Hallett came close to see the lead during the back end of the match but went down 17-13.
Friday 26 January 2024 - Australia Day
What a great day the club had on Australia Day to celebrate the nations day with all walks of life. The bowlers had great weather and the turnout for Saturday was also up there.
Rink two: Merle, Sue M and Marcus were in a world of pain against Marg M, Des and Dan who were 14-2 up by the 7th. Team Dan didn't hold back and continued the onslaught to win the match easily in the end winning 22-6.
Rink three: Rory, Terry and Peter Z were up by the 8 th (13-6) against Phil M, Andrew and Luke. Team Peter Z put the game on cruise control to take an easy win, 20-14.
Rink four: Kerry, Shane and Kevin had a battle against Val, Jo and Max. Team Kevin looked set for a big win with a 14-8 lead by the 13th. However, Team Max fought back but just fell short in the end 14-13.
Rink five: George, Jocelyn and Pauline were up 11-6 by the 13th against Mel, Stephen and Noel. Team Noel did the same as the last game and tried to get the lead but failed, going down 11-10.
Rink six: Ruby, Garry and Skippy were in trouble early being 13-0 down by the 6th against John T, Ted and Allan. Things didn't get much better for Team Skippy who were pretty much taught a lesson going down 27-10.
Saturday 27 January 2024
Rink two: Terry Clark, Peter Zylstra and Noel Witney were in the box seat against Bill Dawson, Peter Ryan and Tony Urza who were 11-5 down by the 7th. Team Witney continued to lead the match throughout and won 24-20.
Rink three: Mark Lange, Tim Pickstone and Mick McDonald didn't get the result they were play for as they were 16-6 down by the 13th against Max Elms, Mick Foxall and Lacie Koszta. Team Koszta had complete control of the score board and won easily 24-11.
Rink four: Allan Clark, John Bosson and Paul Francis had to fight to gain control of their match against Ron Hogan, Dennis Harvey and Trevor Sharpham who had the lead on 13-4 on the 10th. Team Francis fought back and won the match 22-19.
Rink five: Darryl Howard, Hugh Brennan and John Hobson were neck and neck for the first 11 ends of play against John Toole, Ron McGarry and Mick Nobes with the scores level 13 all on the 11th. Team Hobson then took charge and with some unfortunate luck from the opposition won the match 33-16.
This wraps up the week at the Majellan, so until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
Wednesday, 24th January 2024
On another very hot summer afternoon at the Greens on William, 18 Bowlers formed 3 games of Social Triples.
Game No. 1: By scoring a great 6 shots on the 8th end, Skip. Robert Lindsay, Robert Foster and Michael Hope drew level at 9 shots all with Skip. Robert Bourke, Paul Rodenhuis and Robert Keady. Then on the 16th end Team Lindsay scored 2 shots to be equal at 16 shots all with Team Bourke, who scored One shot to level the scores at 22 shots in this great game of Lawn Bowls after the 21st end with Team Lindsay and possibly " The Game of the Day."
Game No 2: On the 9th end, Skip. Ray Noonan, Peter Drew and John McDonagh scored One shot to level the game at 9 shots all with Skip. Norm. Hayes, Ian Cunningham and Phillip Murray, who then were leading 20 shots to 16 shots after the 18th end against Team Noonan, who scored a magnificent 7 shots to lead 23 shots to 20 shots on the 19th end. Finally winning 25 shots to 21 shots over Team Hayes after the 21st end.
Game No. 3: In this game, Skip. Kevin Miller, Kathy Evans and Flynn Armstrong, who is returning to his School Studies next week, scored a great 6 shots on the 5th end, to lead 8 shots to 6 shots over Skip. Denis Oxley, Margaret Miller and Scott. Bennett, who scored 2 shots on the11th end to level the scores at 12 shots all. Team Miller then took control of the game by winning by 8 of the final 10 ends to defeat Team Oxley 28 shots to 14 shots after the 21st end.
At present we have 6 Lady members of our Bowling Club, who play regularly on a Wednesday and a Saturday at the Greens on William. ( Annette M. Annette McP, Judy R, Kathy E, Louise H, Margaret M,) and they thoroughly enjoy playing in the mixed teams each Bowling day. Where they are gaining valuable experience playing in and against the stronger teams. All of our Lady members and visitors are most welcome to play on a Wednesday and on a Saturday at the City.
Saturday, 27th January 2024
The Matchroom Selectors set down 4 Games of Social Triples to be played at the Greens on William, where once again the Summer afternoon weather was very hot. Welcome to our regular visitor Sue Murray from the Majellan Club and welcome back to our popular member, Richard Simpson.
Game No.1: By winning 8 of the 11 ends played and leading 16 shots to 3 shots Skip. Denis Oxley, Trevor Kellock and Margaret Miller took control of this game against Skip. Richard Simpson, Louise Hall and Michael Hope. Team Oxley, then won 7 of the remaining 10 ends to be victorious 30 shots to 7 shots over Team Simpson, after the 21st end.
Game No. 2: Beginning very well, Skip.Norm. Hayes, Ian Shaw and Flynn Armstrong were leading 8 shots to One shot after the 6th end over Skip. Ray Noonan, Daniel Prasad and Grant Brunton. Team Hayes, then led after the 17th end 19 shots to 11 shots, both teams each scored 3 shots with Team Hayes winning 22 shots to 14 shots over Team Noonan after the 21st end.
Game No. 3: On the 11th end, Skip. Garry Hotham, Anthony Morrissey and Paul Rodenhuis scored One shot to level the scores at 9 shots all with Skip. Michael Hall, Joe Young and Sue Murray, who then were leading 14 shots to 9 shots after the 14th end over Team Hotham, who scored 8 shots to lead 17 shots to 14 shots after the 19th end over Team Hall, who then scored 3 shots to draw a great entertaining game of Lawn Bowls, 17 shots all with Team Hotham, after the 21st end.
Game No. 4: This was another entertaining game of Lawn Bowls, as Skip. Kevin Miller, Jack Smith and Phillip Murray scored One shot on the 9th end to level the scores at 6 shots all with Skip. Bryan Bromfield, Robert Lindsay and John McDonagh. who then led 15 shots to 9 shots after the18th end against Team Miller, who finished the best by scoring 8 shots to defeat Team Bromfield 17 shots to 15 shots after the 21st end.
