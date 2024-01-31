Pairs champions crowned at Majellan during exciting start to the year

Game No. 3: On the 11th end, Skip. Garry Hotham, Anthony Morrissey and Paul Rodenhuis scored One shot to level the scores at 9 shots all with Skip. Michael Hall, Joe Young and Sue Murray, who then were leading 14 shots to 9 shots after the 14th end over Team Hotham, who scored 8 shots to lead 17 shots to 14 shots after the 19th end over Team Hall, who then scored 3 shots to draw a great entertaining game of Lawn Bowls, 17 shots all with Team Hotham, after the 21st end.