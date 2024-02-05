Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

COVID on the rise in Bathurst, local pharmacist urges to stay vigilant

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated February 6 2024 - 9:57am, first published 9:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LOCKDOWNS and isolation periods may be a thing of the past, but COVID-19 is still very much present in the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.