COVID on the rise in Bathurst, local pharmacist urges to stay vigilant

LOCKDOWNS and isolation periods may be a thing of the past, but COVID-19 is still very much present in the community.
And with the cases in the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) spiking, it's a timely reminder for Bathurst residents to continue practising COVID-safe behaviours.
Forbutt's Pharmacy's Sam Forbutt said there has definitely been an increase in COVID cases, and he has noticed more customers coming in asking for absence from work certificates after recovering from the virus.
"In terms of cases, certainly we've seen a big upswing and with the figures. I think we're double what we were this time last year," Mr Forbutt said.
"This morning I had two people in for absence from work certificates who had COVID. So there's still a lot getting around."
According to WNSWLHD public health director Priscilla Stanley, vaccination is the best protection against illness and death, so staying up to date is very important.
Following the launch of a new vaccine in December 2023, Mr Forbutt said he has seen a good uptake of residents over 65 years old booking in for their jab.
And while under 65s who have been vaccinated in the last year aren't eligible, Mr Forbutt said he suspects when NSW Health updates the advice for 2024, there will be more people coming in to get their jab.
"Hopefully it will coincide with flu vaccines as well," he said.
But until then, Mr Forbutt reminds residents to maintain good hygiene practises and stay at home if they test positive to COVID.
"While we might be okay with the symptoms, we don't want to spread it to someone elderly or immunocompromised," he said.
"Deaths are still happening, you just have to look at the figures."
WNSWLHD public health director Priscilla Stanley said not only does taking steps to limit transmission help protect the community, but it helps keep healthcare workers safe as well.
She urges everyone to make sure they are up-to-date with their vaccinations and remain vigilant when suffering any cold or flu-like symptoms.
