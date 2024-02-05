Good call: Surprising findings from a koala survey south of Bathurst

KOALAS are being detected south of Bathurst in areas "where they had not been seen or heard for many years", according to a man given the job of counting their numbers.
He says there have been koala sightings on farms and even at the back of the Rockley Pub.
Central Tablelands Local Land Services officer Mark Thomas worked with the NSW Koala Strategy team to establish baseline numbers of male koalas in a population around Mount Rockley.
The work involved placing 50 acoustic Song Meters (wildlife audio recording equipment) for 14 nights during spring to record males calling.
Around spring, according to Local Land Services, male koalas make a bellowing, guttural call to attract females and ward off rivals, meaning recording the calls is a good way to establish if koalas are in the area.
Mr Thomas said he had now retrieved the Song Meters and, after AI analysis, the "results have been excellent, with koalas being detected in areas they had not been seen or heard for many years".
"There have been a number of koala sightings on farms, in school grounds and even at the back of the pub," he said.
"It's great to get a scientific approach to monitor the numbers so we can see if the koala population is increasing or decreasing over time."
It comes as a koala was found recently at the back door of a home at Fosters Valley, near Rockley, and a koala was seen by a Molong couple as they travelled back from the Rockley Rodeo.
Local Land Services says there were 32 positive recordings over the 50 locations where the Song Meters were deployed.
It says 5000 koala food and habitat trees will be planted, thanks to what is described as "enthusiastic landholder support", and there are plans for more in the future.
Members of the community who want to get involved can use the free I Spy Koala app to record sightings and upload a photo directly to the biodiversity database BioNet.
"A number of landholders and community members have already used the app to record sightings, which helps contribute to a better understanding of the local populations," Mr Thomas said.
He said he will be back out next spring to deploy Song Meters again.
Local Land Services says it initiated the Connecting Koalas project under the Federal Government's Koala Community Grants program.
The project is a collaboration with Central Tablelands Landcare, Bathurst Regional Council and other NSW Government agencies.
IT'S one thing to hear a koala calling and it's another to see one up close.
The Western Advocate reported late last year that Blake Moon, who lives at Fosters Valley, near Rockley, was surprised to find a koala at his back door during a mid-October morning.
Thinking that the koala was just stopping by, he and his partner carried on with their day.
But when they returned home, the koala was still there.
They called WIRES, the koala was checked for any signs of injury, was caught, transported to the Blayney Veterinary Clinic for assessment, microchipped and then released into the wild not far from where it was found.
The koala was named Yuki (short for eucalyptus).
