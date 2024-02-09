Solar farm opponents fear 'wasteland', but developer says it has heard concerns

A GROUP opposed to a recently approved solar farm on the outskirts of Bathurst says the land will go from being part of the state's food bowl to being an "industrial wasteland".
The NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC) announced its approval of the Glanmire Solar Farm on January 30, but with conditions that include the "maintenance of the site's agricultural land capability to maximise current and future opportunities for dual land use".
The solar farm had been strongly opposed by neighbouring landholders, leading to the creation of the Glanmire Action Group, and there were more than 130 public submissions received in objection of the project during the exhibition of the solar farm's environmental impact statement.
Glanmire Action Group spokeswoman Karyn Taylor said the community feels betrayed by the IPC's decision.
"This land is part of the food bowl of NSW, it is feeding the people of this country and now it will become an industrial wasteland," she said.
"This group has been well organised and well-funded at the detriment of our own wellbeing, yet we were still ignored by the NSW IPC, the Labor Government and even our local council.
"There are alternatives available that don't impact farmers and their land. The government should be looking at providing subsidies for rooftop solar and batteries instead."
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, who has been a vocal supporter of the group's cause, believes farmers now have a target on their back.
"I wouldn't call it a renewable project, it's a ruinable project," he said.
"These projects are ruining farming practices, ruining livelihoods and ruining prime agricultural land that is vital for feeding and clothing NSW."
He said he will advocate for "any regional community who don't want these industrial factories in their backyards".
ELGIN Energy is the company behind the Glanmire Solar Farm and its managing director for Australia, Tim Averill, said Elgin has listened to the community's concerns throughout the planning process.
"We have mitigated these concerns where possible which include large setbacks from the property boundaries," he said.
"Conditions included in the development approval consent have further increased these setbacks from all project boundaries, which should further mitigate the majority of these concerns."
The $152 million solar farm will be located approximately seven kilometres east of Bathurst, adjacent to the Great Western Highway.
It will feature a 60-megawatt (MW) solar farm and a 60 MW/120 MW-hour battery.
