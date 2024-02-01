Club wants this season's women's race to be biggest and best one yet

GET out there and give something new a go.
That's the idea being put forward by the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club as they get set to stage the next edition of their women's race in the coming weeks.
The club want to make the February 18 event the best one yet, and have put the call out of women of all abilities to sign up for the race.
The first women-only event was run in December of 2018 and, barring cancellations due to COVID, has become a staple of the club's racing calendar.
Mother-daughter combination Kate and Lucy Tallentire were first across the line during the most recent edition in 2022.
One of the club's leading female athletes, Hollee North, has been thrilled by the growth of women's participation in the sport over recent years.
"I'm really excited to see it grow. This event started out pre-covid but following that we saw it dwindle a little bit, so we really want to try and build it back up," she said.
"I think this year could be pretty big. We've had quite a lot of sign ups for our normal triathlons this season, and I think a lot of people are finding their feet again.
"Plus, it's been a beautiful summer. We're hoping that the change of date from early December to mid-February means people come in with a 'new year, new me' attitude while feeling those summer vibes."
There are some serious female triathletes to come out of the Central West region but it's those who have been sitting on the fence who are the biggest targets for the women's race.
North said there's no shortage of women in the city who participate in gym or running activities who would get a lot out of taking on a triathlon.
"We had a teams triathlon as a Christmas round where it wasn't compulsory to compete as a team but people were highly encouraged to do it," she said.
"We saw so many new people there who were friends of people who did triathlon and they thought they'd give it a go. We're hoping that and the Australia Day tri will help us build some momentum, and we've already had some good exposure in the community.
"We're always looking for women who might participate in group fitness at the gym, parkrun or those who do a few laps at the pool. We're also looking for women who have done none of that, and those who don't have exercise on their regular routine.
"It's about trying to prioritise health and exercise and being part of a really great community."
North believes triathlon can be the ideal summer event for women of all skills and ages.
"I remember growing up and there weren't many social sports that a lot of women went to," she said.
"There's so many women I know who are now playing AFL, touch football, soccer and all these different sports that I wasn't exposed to when I was younger.
"Women are starting to have a good go at a lot of different sports. These aren't just teenagers we're talking about. There's a lot of women who are in their 30s, 40s and 50s who are having a go at all these different sports, which I think is really great."
