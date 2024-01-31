The Wiggles to perform free show in Bathurst CBD

BEFORE the Supercars hit the track, a global children's music sensation will take centre stage.
Well-loved Australian band The Wiggles will be in the Bathurst CBD on Thursday, February 22, on the evening before on-track action begins at the season-opening Bathurst 500.
The concert, which is free to the public, is scheduled for 5-6pm and will be immediately followed by a free autograph session for fans featuring the entire 2024 Supercars Championship grid.
"We're so excited to be bringing the Big Red Car to the Thrifty Bathurst 500 where we'll be performing all our favourite Wiggly songs," The Wiggles said.
"The energy and atmosphere at Supercars events are always exhilarating for families and we can't wait to be a part of it and to see you all there."
To conclude the evening and the four nights of entertainment at the SuperFest live site, Will Ferrell's classic comedy Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby will feature on-screen at the outdoor cinema.
The SuperFest live site on Russell Street will be active from Monday, February 19 through Thursday, February 22, entertaining fans with live music, food trucks, movies, and more on the week between the Bathurst 12 Hour and Bathurst 500.
"I am so proud that Bathurst is hosting the season opener of the Australian motor sport season," deputy mayor Ben Fry said.
"SuperFest promises a spectacular lineup of activities, encompassing thrilling car races, lively concerts, captivating shows, and much more.
"While the familiar traditions like the track-to-town and transporter parade will continue, we are excited to introduce a variety of new events that cater to diverse interests, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy."
