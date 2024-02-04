He's got the magic: Cosentino to perform his 'best material' for Bathurst

DO YOU believe in magic?
Well, whether you're a believer or not, there is something for everyone at the upcoming Cosentino show at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC).
On Thursday, February 6, Cosentino will be bringing his 'Decennium - The Greatest Hits Tour' to Bathurst, where he will be performing some of his best tricks from his last decade in the industry.
And, even though he has been performing magic since he was around 12 years old, his career really took off after he snagged second place in a popular reality TV program - Australia's Got Talent.
Decennium is a 90-minute stage spectacular, which was written, produced, and choreographed by Cosentino himself, and includes his trademark blend of dance and magic in a jaw-dropping show.
"It's a celebration of my life in magic over the last ten years, and I say ten years because that's when most people discovered me on that little show called Australia's Got Talent," he said.
"It's my best material, my favourite material, which consists of grand illusions, so people appearing and disappearing and levitating and teleporting and all these visual effects.
"Then there's close-up magic projected onto the screen and things where I invite people up on stage and they sit opposite me, and you see kind of what you would see me do on the street.
"And then the crazy, death-defying escapes where I do, you know, I put my head inside perspex boxes with kitchen knives hanging above my head and I've gotta wriggle out and free myself."
As well as the show highlighting some of the best and brightest moments of Cosentino's career, there will also be ample opportunities for audience participation.
"A lot of people want to examine the knives or they want to check the locks or they want to choose a particular card or whatever it is," Cosentino said.
But, for those too scared to go up on stage, Cosentino assured that there would be no pressure to do so.
He knows that being on stage can be a nerve-wracking experience, and he still often finds himself filled with pre-show jitters, especially before performing escapes and illusions.
"It's very nerve-wracking, and scary, because things go wrong, and they go wrong all the time," Cosentino said.
"What I love so much about the escapes is that they're real, they're not make-believe with smoke and mirrors or trickery, the escapes are the complete opposite.
"I'm really picking the locks, I'm really holding my breath, I've really trained for it, so when you pull it off, you feel super human, because it's not a trick."
But even when he is performing his magic tricks, his main goal is to have audiences suspend disbelief, and to leave the theatre with an altered perception of reality.
That's how he knows he's done a good job.
"I want you to come out of the show thinking 'how is that possible?'," he said.
Tickets for the show are on sale via the BMEC website, or can be purchased in store at BMEC.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.