Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

A sad day as the National Servicemen's Association sub branch winds up

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 7 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S the end of the road for the National Servicemen's Association, but they can walk away knowing they've left behind a lasting legacy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.