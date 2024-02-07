A sad day as the National Servicemen's Association sub branch winds up

IT'S the end of the road for the National Servicemen's Association, but they can walk away knowing they've left behind a lasting legacy.
The Mid-State Sub Branch, which includes Bathurst and much of the Central West, has been forced to disband in light of the NSW Branch of the National Servicemen's Association of Australia resolving to cease its operations after almost 30 years.
The decision was made in December, 2023 when it was determined that it would not be possible to form a state executive committee in 2024.
In addition to this, the state branch had received advice that more than 50 per cent of the sub branches planned to revert to social groups in 2024, resulting in a drastically reduced number of financial members.
President of the Mid-State Sub Branch, Bathurst's James Dietrich, said, in simple terms, it came down to an ageing membership.
"It's just mainly the age. It's unfortunate that time has caught up with us all," he said.
The purpose of the association was to get recognition for the men that did National Service between 1951 and 1972.
This means the youngest members of the association would now be aged in their 70s, while the oldest would be around 90 years of age.
Membership has been on a steady decline for years, with the Mid-State Sub Branch alone seeing an average annual decline in membership of 16 per cent for the eight years to the end of 2023.
By the end, there were just 28 members left.
While the state branch's decision to cease operations was somewhat inevitable, it's still a sad situation for the surviving members in the local area.
"It is very sad. It is a sad occasion," Mr Dietrich said.
The Mid-State Sub Branch has a lot to be proud of though.
Mr Dietrich and honorary secretary Jim Nash agreed that the group's biggest achievement was the delivery of the Ex Service and Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Bathurst.
The memorial, located near the crematorium in the Maranatha Lawn Cemetery, commemorates by name each of the soldiers who died while serving as National Servicemen in either Borneo or South Vietnam.
There is also a stone pillar with a brass plaque attached, commemorating the Battle of Lone Pine, and a number of self-funded pavers that have been engraved with the service details of subscribers.
A bench overlooking the memorial was dedicated in late 2023.
It was the Mid-State Sub Branch that chased grants and did the leg work to organise these important tributes to Australian soldiers.
"For a group of old men, if I do say so without any false modesty, we've done remarkably well over those years with what we've accomplished," Mr Nash said.
"This [memorial] should last 80 to 100 years, and that's a legacy."
For Mr Dietrich, who had to wait more than 30 years for recognition of his National Service, he pushed to establish the memorial to ensure people who had no choice but to serve their country were not forgotten.
He's modest about his contributions, but Mr Nash stressed the important role the man played.
"This bloke is a born leader. He coordinated all of this. I did the paperwork, but he was the driving force," Mr Nash said.
"His enthusiasm could not be matched, and I mean that in all sincerity."
The Mid-State Sub Branch may no longer exist, but you will continue to see its past members doing what they do best: recognising service.
"The former members would still continue to participate in Anzac Day services and the like," Mr Nash said.
