Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

A slippery slope no longer: Work to start on highway east of Bathurst

Updated January 31 2024 - 4:01pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Great Western Highway at Walang. Picture from Google Maps.
The Great Western Highway at Walang. Picture from Google Maps.

TWO weeks of work is planned on the Great Western Highway east of Bathurst for slope stabilisation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.