A slippery slope no longer: Work to start on highway east of Bathurst

TWO weeks of work is planned on the Great Western Highway east of Bathurst for slope stabilisation.
Transport for NSW says eastbound motorists should take extra care along a 300-metre section of the highway at Walang, about 20 kilometres from Bathurst, where one lane will be closed during work hours "for the safety of all road users".
The slope stabilisation work will begin on Thursday, February 1, will be carried out from Monday to Friday between 7am and 6pm and will take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Transport for NSW says traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour will be in place during work hours.
The speed limit will return to 100km/h outside of work hours.
Between Bathurst and Sydney, Transport for NSW is also undertaking slope stabilisation work at Mount Tomah on Bells Line of Road after a section of the route was closed for weeks in 2021 due to landslides.
When that work began in May 2023, Transport for NSW regional director west Alistair Lunn said the long-term remediation "is an important investment in the communities of the Blue Mountains and regional NSW".
"The Bells Line of Road is a key link between Sydney and western NSW, a diversion route in the event of a Great Western Highway closure and also a popular drive for tourists and Blue Mountains Botanic Garden visitors, but we've seen the road closed far too often over the past two years due to unusually high rainfall," he said at the time.
