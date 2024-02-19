After almost two decades, a Bathurst institution is saying goodbye

IT'S welcomed countless people through its doors over almost two decades, but it's time for a Bathurst institution to say goodbye.
The Medusa, the Oxford Hotel's night club, is set to shut up shop on March 2, 2024, after 18 years of operation due to a significant upgrade at the premises.
The only night club in the Central West when it first opened, it helped create endless friendships and relationships, employed hundreds of different staff members, had some of Australia and the world's biggest DJs and live music artists and became a second home to countless university students.
Ash Lyons, owner of the Oxford Hotel, said its the end of an era.
"I met my wife in the venue and I'd imagine a lot of other people in Bathurst would've met their love ones in Bathurst," he said.
"It's got a long history of entertainment. It's something we're very proud of and of the events that we've held there over the years, with national and international artists that have come through the venue.
"It's time for a new era and we're doing more and finishing the hotel I wanted to finish 15 years ago.
"This new hotel is going to be built over two years and it will be built in two stages; stage one this year and stage two next year.
"And it's going to be finished to the standard of the greatest hotels in this state."
Mr Lyons said B-Town BBQ will remain on the first floor, but the upgraded venue will incorporate a roof top bar, with a second restaurant on the ground floor.
He said the Medusa was once voted the best night club in NSW, beating the Coogee Bay Hotel and the Mean Fiddler (in Rouse Hill).
"It was the best in the state at its competition and that was always a goal of mine, to build something that was not of a country spec but of a national or state spec," he said.
"I wanted people to have the same experience that they have in the big cities. That was always my dream and I think it accomplished that over its time."
The final night of the Medusa will be on Saturday, March 2.
The full line-up is yet to be announced.
