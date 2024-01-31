Sanity has finally prevailed at Glanmire and I want to offer my congratulations | Letter

May I congratulate the NSW Independent Planning Commission for approving the solar farm at Glanmire.
Our LGA has waited a long time for sanity to prevail.
It has been a long wait following the Brewongle and Eglinton applications during the last few years.
All three sites have transmission lines ready and waiting.
The conditions imposed for Glanmire do not appear to be a problem and will be easily implemented.
It will show our area has moved into the 21st century and means we are contributing to the volume of renewable energy needed before 2030.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.