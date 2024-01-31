Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Sanity has finally prevailed at Glanmire and I want to offer my congratulations | Letter

By Robyn Lewis
January 31 2024 - 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A site outline of the proposed solar farm at Glanmire (main picture) and the submissions report on the project released last year. Main image from Google Earth.
A site outline of the proposed solar farm at Glanmire (main picture) and the submissions report on the project released last year. Main image from Google Earth.

RE: Controversial $152m Solar Farm On Bathurst's Outskirts Gets Tick Of Approval (January 31).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.