Bathurst boasts new Glasshouse Cabins: 'It's good for your soul'

HAVE you been dreaming of a night under the stars, but the idea of sleeping among the creepy crawlies seems like more of a nightmare?
Well, now you can gaze at the stars and celebrate all things celestial from a calm and comfortable cabin at Oakhill Estate.
The estate, located on the outskirts of the city, is now home to Bathurst Glasshouse Cabins, which boasts two luxury cabins, dispersed over a pristine 3000-acre property.
The vast landscapes range from lush forests and rolling hills, to shimmering creeks and abundant wildlife, with the carefully constructed cabins providing a sanctuary of serenity among the breathtaking views.
The accommodation offerings are built above 900 metres above sea level, providing the perfect vantage point for sleeping under the stars, and even potential for guests to wake to a winter wonderland in the cooler months.
This was something that owners Erin and Clayton Jude took full advantage of when designing the cabins.
"With this aspect not having any light pollution, having the glass roof for stargazing is amazing, and you just feel like you're in the middle of absolutely nowhere," Mr Jude said.
And guests can make the most of their stay with a clear conscience, as the cabins have also been designed to seamlessly blend luxury with sustainability.
Both options are fully self-contained, with a queen bed surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows, and vast views of the expansive skyline, as well as areas for lounging, a kitchenette, an opulent bathroom and private spa.
And with solar power, wood-fired heating, rain water and an absorption septic system, the cabins are all fully off-grid.
This is something that was very important to Mr and Mrs Jude, who purchased the property a few years ago, with the intention to advance the ecotourism in the area.
"We were looking for ecotourism and we were looking at Mudgee," Mr Jude said.
"Then we got a notification for this place because I saved it online and I thought, 'well we really haven't considered Bathurst, how about we go and have a look at this property'.
"We drove up and naturally, having something in mind of what we were after and what we were chasing, as far as views and outlooks, and then we drove up ... and this was it."
And, after a year-and-a-half of preparing everything on the property, accommodation was officially opened to the public around six weeks ago, and has been soothing the souls of guests ever since.
"We have this saying that it's good for your soul," Mrs Jude said.
Since opening, the pair have been pleasantly surprised with the reception to the space.
"It's been going surprisingly well, which we didn't expect. We thought we would ease into it, but it's just been pretty solid bookings," Mrs Jude said.
Enjoying a stay at the property, the couple have welcomed guests from Canberra, Sydney, Wollongong, Kiama, and even Bathurst and Orange.
Upon taking over the reins, and falling in love with the property, Mr and Mrs Jude learnt the rich history of the farm, and found a unique way to pay homage to the previous owners, the Williams Family.
Both cabins have been named in the Williams' honour.
