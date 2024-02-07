We're here to offer you safety and support as you face life's challenges | Interagency

WE all go through challenges in our lives, whether that be in relationships, work, family or something from our past.
At Relationships Australia NSW, our experienced counsellors can help you with support and strategies to overcome the obstacles that life throws at you.
You can come to counselling for many different reasons, no matter how big or small the issue.
Counselling involves talking in a safe and supportive space about any difficulties or challenges you are experiencing in your relationships.
It can help you find positive ways to manage your situation.
The benefits of relationship counselling
Talking through your disagreement can be helpful if done in a mutually respectful manner.
Think about the points you would like to express, then allocate time to talk about the issue.
This should be done when you both feel calm - never angry.
It is important to ask questions about the other person's point of view to gain insight on why they feel different to you.
It is equally as important to share your own perspective to ensure your needs are not being compromised.
Using "I" statements to communicate your feelings can be useful as they are less confrontational than "you" statements.
Other communication tips include:
Pre-marriage counselling/support
All relationships are unique, and commitment may look different in every partnership.
Our Prepare and Enrich program can offer pre-marital counselling, as well as support for couples from all backgrounds who are looking to take on their next big life milestone together.
We're here to help
Build a happy, healthy, and lasting relationship through counselling.
Subsidised and low-cost counselling services are available for individuals, couples and families.
In person, phone and online appointments are available in Bathurst and Mudgee.
Call 6333 8888 to book.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.