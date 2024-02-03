Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Good news about Glanmire: We can have solar panels and agriculture | Eco News

By Tracy Sorensen
February 3 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solar panels (left) and a sign opposing the proposed Glanmire solar farm. File pictures.
Solar panels (left) and a sign opposing the proposed Glanmire solar farm. File pictures.

EARLIER this week, we got the welcome news that a proposed solar farm at Glanmire, about 11 kilometres east of Bathurst, had been approved.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.