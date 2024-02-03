Good news about Glanmire: We can have solar panels and agriculture | Eco News

EARLIER this week, we got the welcome news that a proposed solar farm at Glanmire, about 11 kilometres east of Bathurst, had been approved.
The solar farm site covers about 186 hectares, with a development footprint of about 140 hectares.
The solar panels and accompanying big battery will have a capacity of about 60 megawatts feeding in to the electricity grid via a 66kV line.
The development, proposed by UK-based Elgin Energy, is expected to take about 12 months to complete.
Once it's up and running, it will contribute to the growing supply of "green" energy in the grid.
While the news has been welcomed by Bathurst Community Climate Action Network (BCCAN) and other groups and individuals supporting renewable energy, the proposed development has also been vigorously opposed.
The number of written objections to the project overwhelmed the letters of support. One of the main grounds for objection was the project's impact on agricultural land.
The idea that agriculture and solar farms don't go together has taken hold among many farming communities across Australia.
But solar farms and agriculture can go together. Food and fibre can be produced on the same land as clean energy from the sun.
Elgin Energy's proposal is for sheep to be run between the solar panels. Solar farms around the world are growing fruit and vegetables on-site, with irrigation powered by energy from the sun.
Solar panels can provide shade for sheep and soil moisture from run-off from the panels. It's not an either-or situation.
And unlike open cut mining or subdivision for housing, solar farms do not permanently alienate agricultural land. The soil remains intact under the panels.
Returning the site to fully agricultural use is simply a matter of removing the panels.
This is not to say that every renewable energy development should be supported in the name of climate action.
Each development needs careful, local consideration of issues such as biodiversity and impacts on existing industry and amenity.
BCCAN opposed another local proposal, the ATCO pumped hydro proposal for Yetholme, because of its potential impact on biodiversity and water availability and quality.
But BCCAN has supported the Glanmire project from the outset, as a viable way for our region to do its bit for a cleaner, greener future.
We believe that solar farms can be a part of a win-win solution for both agriculture and energy production.
