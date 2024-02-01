Bright racks up the points in a big B grade win at Bathurst Golf Club

Jayden Bright returned an incredible 45 points to win Saturday's B grade event by two shots over Ben Loomb in a particularly high scoring affair.
Charlie Campbell rounded out third on 41 points while the scratch went to Col Hope with 23 points.
The irrepressible Mick Leseberg was all class on his way to 44 points and the A grade crown, his nearest pursuers being Ben Hamer (41) and Mark Davis (40).
Club Captain Darryn Bruce was the scratch champion on 34 points.
Mary Housler exuded class with 39 points to finish numero uno in the women's event.
Hot on her heels were Jan Ross (38) and Gabby Volk (36).
Rob Hennessey and Brian Walsh proved to be the perfect 2BBB combo thanks to 49 points and a single shot margin over Leseberg and Jim Brilley.
Bruce and Lousea Johnston were the scratch victors with 39 points.
Stuart Brown and Adrian Cox slugged it out for Thursday's A grade glory after both players had 40 points, and in the end Brown was awarded the top prize on a countback.
John Young was a shot back in third as the scratch went the way of Tim McKinnon (32).
B grade winner was the appropriate fit for Terry Dwyer courtesy of a well played 42 points.
Bob Lockhart (41) and Richard Lesh (40) rounded out the minor placings.
A stunning 42 points saw Lorette Sams take the women's crown.
Kim Jamieson (40) and Carole McDiarmid (39) were a little unlucky given both their scores would win on most weeks.
Richard Lesh complained of sore shoulders, thankfully he was still able to grab the 2BBB victory with the support of David Travis (49), albeit on a countback over Dwyer and Rodger Sparke.
Two under par was enough for John Young and Darrell Bourke to take the scratch honours.
A nice sized field enjoyed Australia Day and it was Helen Fagan who dutifully hoisted the flag courtesy of a solid 43 points, while both Steve Dury and Scott Middleton were only a shot away.
