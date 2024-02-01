Mr Toole, you had years to do something about safety at level crossings | Letter

I WAS watching you on the TV news, Mr Toole, suggesting the current NSW Government should do more about safety at level crossings throughout the state.
My thoughts about your comments: why didn't the government that you are involved with who were in "power" for nine years or thereabouts do something about it?
Nine years is a fair while to do things like that.
Repairs and maintenance is a great way to make a difference.
On another subject, I didn't boycott Woolies on the Australia Day weekend, though why a politician would tell us where to shop really bothers me.
I just love the word democracy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.