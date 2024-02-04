Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Vivability's innovation helps people with disabilities amid housing crisis

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
February 5 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

VIVABILITY is continuing to look at ways it can help people with disabilities find appropriate accommodation as they struggle to secure affordable rental properties in Bathurst.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.