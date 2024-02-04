Vivability's innovation helps people with disabilities amid housing crisis

VIVABILITY is continuing to look at ways it can help people with disabilities find appropriate accommodation as they struggle to secure affordable rental properties in Bathurst.
In 2023, the disability support agency commenced construction on accommodation in Bailie Street, with those houses becoming available in October of that year.
Chief executive officer Nick Packham said the new accommodation can house nine people across the three buildings on the site.
Two of Vivability's group homes were relocated there and additional people with disabilities looking to live more independently were able to take up the remaining places.
Vivability takes a set percentage of each person's disability support pension, which covers the cost of their accommodation, utilities, food and internet usage.
It means they don't have to worry about costs exceeding what they are capable of paying.
That is particularly important now, as rental prices have risen substantially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
"We're starting to see more and more people with disabilities that are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain their current leases, and for anyone who is looking for accommodation, it's almost impossible to find something that they can afford," Mr Packham said.
"The old $200-a-week flats, they just don't exist anymore. They're now $400-a-week flats and they're not any nicer than they were when they were $200."
There is also a smaller pool of available housing that suits the specific needs of people with disabilities, adding to the challenges in finding a rental.
While Mr Packham is proud of the way Vivability is helping clients to live independently through its own housing projects, he is frustrated that the responsibility of providing social housing seems to be falling to support agencies.
He said disability service providers should be able to focus on people who need higher levels of support, while the state government takes care of supplying housing for everyone else.
"I think people with disabilities should be able to access social housing without the intermediary of a disability service provider," he said.
"We really should be able to concentrate on people with higher support needs and leave just that general housing to state government."
Mr Packham said the provision of lower-cost housing options is essential to addressing the ongoing housing crisis
"I think service providers need to look at good, modern models of service. There's certainly some recommendations from the royal commission [into violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation of people with disability] that suggests those sort of changes," he said.
"While none of us want to be in the public housing business, and it's not that, I think it would be nice if the state government looked at their responsibility for housing.
"We need more lower-cost housing options for people."
Vivability owns multiple sites that provide affordable accommodation to people with disabilities, and the number is growing.
Despite only recently completing the Baillie Street project, Vivability is already planning the development of at least two more group homes in Bathurst.
One of these projects is expected to be completed before the end of 2024.
Vivability has come up with a "clever floor plan" that ensures each person has their own unit, along with access to a centralised staff area, all under the one roof.
"That will be four individualised units that people can opt in to, and it will still provide 24-hour support," Mr Packham said.
A second one of these group homes is planned to be built in 2025.
"I think that we'll get a lot of demand for that sort of accommodation, so we'll react as per demand," Mr Packham said.
Further accommodation could be built in Bathurst to support the needs of people with disabilities, and any project that Vivability embarks on in this space promises to be "innovative".
"We are certainly trying to provide modern, innovative models of accommodation that's affordable for people and so people can have some certainty around tenancies," Mr Packham said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.