Region's best athletes set to gather in Dubbo for big weekend of action

WHO will earn their ticket to the Little Athletics NSW State Championships?
That question will be answered this weekend when Bathurst Athletics Club's top talent makes their way to Dubbo's Barden Park for the Little Athletics NSW Regional Championships.
The regional championships bring together the best of the best from December's Western Plains and Western Ranges Zone Carnivals.
Little Athletics Development Officer for Western Ranges and Western Plains, Kate Lynch, said it's great to see the region's top talents moving along the representative pathways that are on offer.
"The excitement has been building over the last couple of days," she said.
"I'm really happy with the pathways that we have at the moment. I've been involved with the LEAP (Little Athletics Emerging Athlete Program) and I'd love to see more regional athletes involved with that, but it's definitely building."
There's going to be a number of young stars who will be raging favourites in their events to take the next step to state level.
Lynch said there's a couple of talented athletes who will be tough to stop in their events.
"We've got some very good athletes out our way," she said.
"I've got involvement now with the Western Region Academy of Sport as well, since we've started an athletics program there. In my role as development officer I've got a good indication of the depth of our athletes out here.
"From Bathurst we've got Will Curtin, who's a middle distance runner, and also does triple jump. You've also got a good jumper in Byron Rosier. Both of them were recently a part of the LEAP program.
"There's a great boys relay team coming through. There's Eva, who's mainly a cross country runner, and Lily Dawson who's been to nationals for cross country and she's a great athlete.
"Max McAneney from Dubbo is very close to a world juniors qualifying time. He's been involved with the NSW Institute of Sport program and is also a part of WRAS.
"Orange has some great athletes as well. You've got Adelaide Pittis, who won at nationals last year, and I coach her."
The top two competitors in each event gain automatic qualification for the state carnival.
From there, the next eight best competitors across all regions will gain a place at the next level.
One man keeping a close eye on the way things unfold this weekend in Dubbo will be Little Athletics NSW CEO Chris Giles.
Giles oversees the eight regions around the state and said the pair of Region 3 zones (Western Plains and Western Ranges) continue to show promising numbers or participants.
"Right across the state we've had significant growth in athletics participation, including out in the Western Ranges and Western Plains," he said.
"It's really pleasing to see kids getting out there and having go, learning more about athletics while at the same time building their skills and their competitiveness against kids their own age."
Giles said that Barden Park continues to be a perfect arena for the region's athletes to thrive in.
He'd love to see Bathurst and Orange eventually gain access to similar facilities.
"Barden Park is a great facility. We commend Dubbo Council for their commitment to athletics and that facility. We even hosted our state multi discipline event out there last year," he said.
"There's no doubt that having a local synthetic facility in somewhere like Bathurst is important, and I know that's been on the agenda for a long time. I also understand there's advances for a similar facility in Orange as well."
