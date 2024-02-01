Next stage to transform Centennial Park is well underway

AN UPGRADE to an iconic green space in Bathurst has hit a significant milestone.
Works to transform Centennial Park, located between Lambert, Seymour, Rocket and Bentinck streets, began at the end of 2022, seeing the installation of concrete paths, an avenue of trees, irrigation system, new lighting and seating.
And in January this year the second stage of project commenced, with earthworks already underway which will ultimately see the installation of play equipment, picnic shelters, table and bench seating, barbecues, lighting, hardstand areas, paths, trees and irrigation.
Bathurst deputy mayor Ben Fry said he's looking forward to seeing Centennial Park become a vibrant area for the community to enjoy.
"Centennial Park is part of our city's history and we want to preserve and improve this space for future generations to enjoy," he said.
"The upgrade of Centennial Park will provide the necessary park infrastructure and services for the community and most importantly maintain and enhance the tree canopy cover that already exists."
Bathurst MP Paul Toole said the project was made possible by the former NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund, with a total of $887,580 going towards the upgrade.
Friends of Centennial Park was formed in 2014 to help promote the need for a significant green space in the area.
With the upgrade of the park now in its second phase, president Bernadette Wood said she has noticed a significant uptake in patrons using the park.
"This project has really been a hundred years in the making, but actually a really concerted effort in the last 10 years," she said.
"It's amazing how many more people access the park, with the flat surfaces. People with prams, walkers, scooters and little trikes can use the park all day, every day.
"The park always has someone engaging in some kind of activity here these days and having the new play equipment will just be amazing for families in this part of town."
Ms Wood said there have been people in the community advocating for an upgrade to the park for 100 years and more.
She said at one stage there was a push to put an electric substation and at another time there was talks of a swimming pool.
"The people have rallied to say 'no' and keep this area as a green space," she said.
"This part of town is the most densely populated part of Bathurst, so this is why green spaces are really important, because people need space to walk and enjoy for their well-being."
Like many projects, weather will be a key factor to when phase two will be finished.
According to project manager Andrew Speed, of Speed's Landscaping, earthworks began at the start of January.
"The weather has been very kind to us," he said.
"We're three quarters of the way through the earthworks, so hopefully by next week we'll see some of the concreting and start building the park."
He said, weather permitting, phase two should be complete by the end of May.
