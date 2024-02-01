Big plans for abandoned 'fruit shop' that once served city of Orange

Known by residents as "the old fruit shop" on Molong Road, the long-deserted site in Orange has sold with big plans to breathe new life into the once-thriving acreage.
Attached to their orchard that now makes up the Bel-Air estate, the general store was originally owned by the Cianfrano family, who lived in the red brick house adjacent to the shed store.
Selling items such as fresh fruit and vegetables along with other local produce, staples for purchase also included bottled milk and loaves of bread.
"It's been closed for roughly 10 to 15 years and I think a contributing factor, to a lot of places like that closing down, was unexpected competition with the big supermarkets," One Agency Orange's real estate agent, Ash Brown said.
"People bought less from local farmers and a lot of local producers tried to compete to stay open, but they just couldn't do it."
Going on the market in April of 2023, the site sold in a little under three months on July 4.
Purchased by a developer in Sydney, the sale included the Cianfrano's former family home neighbouring the old shed.
The 137-145 Molong Road site advertised three bedrooms and one bathroom to sit within a land size of 4320 square metres, or 1.07 acres.
It was sold by Mr Brown for $1.15 million through One Agency Orange.
"It will end up as housing, affordable housing, with eight or 10 lots in that sub-division there to join nicely to the estate behind it, which is all residential," Mr Brown said.
"They'll be smaller lots around 400 square metres without big yards, but there's definitely a trend for downsizing at the moment across all walks of life.
"Especially the younger ones, a lot of people don't want a big yard or large garden to maintain because they're often working or away.
"But the developer from Sydney wants to make it nice and that's a great thing getting more houses into the community, because the property market or housing pool gets bigger and, theoretically, rents should then stabilise."
If you have any credible stories or historical facts to share on "the old fruit shop" with the Central Western Daily, we'd love to hear from you.
Send an email to emily.gobourg@centralwesterndaily.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.