Podcast series will showcase young voices with something to say | Tuned In

2MCE will play a part in the production of a sustainability-themed youth podcast series.
The series will be supported by a Charles Sturt University sustainability grant and academics from the School of Information and Communication Studies.
The project will help between 25 and 40 young people from the Bathurst community engage with training in audio storytelling and producing sustainability-themed stories.
Project lead and communication lecturer Zoe Rodwell said sustainability "is about considering the future as we go about everyday life".
"This project will collaborate with Bathurst youth to identify sustainability within education, our community, sporting clubs and our environment," she said.
"Young people from local high schools will be supported in their production of a creative podcast program focusing on regional youth voices and perspectives on sustainability and a world worth living in."
Youth participants will also be assisted by undergraduate students in the Bachelor of Communication.
This work follows on from 2MCE's successful Youth Radio Project, supported by the NSW Government, which connected young people with the radio station, developing their skills in radio presentation and production.
Episodes of the sustainability podcast series will be broadcast on 2MCE and made available through Listen On Demand on our website.
Content is bound to cover a wide range of topics, from biodiversity and sustainability initiatives to impacts on our local community.
All creative content produced and broadcast within the podcast project will be driven and produced by youth participants.
