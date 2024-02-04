Familiar sign: CBD block to close to traffic for a number of days this month

A BUSY stretch of the CBD will be blocked off for a total of five days this month as part of the off-track activities for two Mount Panorama events.
The Russell Street block between William and George streets is closed for weeks during the annual Bathurst Winter Festival, but will have the barriers go up in summer as well this year.
It will be closed from 6am to 6pm on Thursday, February 15 for a signing session with Bathurst 12 Hour drivers and will be closed from 6am on Monday, February 19 to 6am on Friday, February 23 so it can host activities including a moonlight cinema and outdoor concerts, as well as food vendors.
The details of this month's closures are contained in an information sheet provided to neighbouring business owners in the CBD by Bathurst Regional Council.
What is being called the Bathurst SuperFest will feature the Bathurst 12 Hour from February 16-18 and the Bathurst 500 from February 23-25.
Mount Panorama secured the Bathurst 500 after plans for the opening round of the Supercars series in Newcastle fell through in October last year.
According to Bathurst Regional Council's advice about this month's changes in the CBD for SuperFest, Church Street will be closed between William and George streets from noon to 9pm on Thursday, February 22 and Durham Street will be closed between Havannah Street and Kendall Avenue (the Great Western Highway) from noon to 4.15pm on Wednesday, February 21.
There will also be taxi zone relocations and temporary no parking zones in the CBD as part of the SuperFest activities.
It was announced this week that the Wiggles will perform a free concert in the CBD on Thursday, February 22.
