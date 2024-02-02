Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Coombes and Fischbeck flying flag for Bathurst in Andrew Johns Cup

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
February 2 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LOGAN Coombes and Charlie Fischbeck will be flying the flag for Bathurst this Sunday as they look to play a major part in the Western Rams' Andrew Johns Cup opening round match.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.