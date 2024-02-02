Coombes and Fischbeck flying flag for Bathurst in Andrew Johns Cup

LOGAN Coombes and Charlie Fischbeck will be flying the flag for Bathurst this Sunday as they look to play a major part in the Western Rams' Andrew Johns Cup opening round match.
The Panthers teammates will don the Western green for the first time in the competitive fixture this weekend as they travel to face the Macarthur Wests Tigers, hoping to help a talented Rams outfit achieve their first title in the division since 2018.
Coombes, 16, has earned a starting second row spot while Fischbeck, 15, makes his start at centre.
The pair are among just three Bathurst selections for the opening round of the Andrew Johns and Laurie Daley Cups, with St Pat's player Anthony Driver on the interchange for the Rams under 18s team.
Train-on squads for the Western Rams under 16s and 18s were made back at the start of October, and since then there's been many weeks of training that have gone into selecting the final teams.
Coombes said it's satisfying to see the opening weekend roll around after that long build up.
"The whole program has been a really good experience. Now we're at the more fun end of things where we actually get to play. It should be a really great game," he said.
"It's a little bit nerve racking and I'm sure it'll be challenging but I'm also excited to see how we go.
"The sessions have been great. I've learned a lot of great skills that aren't just useful for Rams but I can also take it back to club footy. You get a lot out of them."
Fischbeck said that the Rams 16s squad is one capable of going the distance if they put it all together.
"It's a good privilege to play in it. We've put in a lot of prep for this game," he said.
"The last few camps and sessions have been good. They've been a challenge but they've also been a good learning experience.
"We've got a good chance this season. We've got a strong team."
The Tigers were the team who took down the Rams in the the opening round of the Andrew Johns Cup in 2023.
The Tigers edged out the Rams 28-16 that day in Lithgow and would go on to reach the semi-finals while the Rams ultimately would win two of their five games.
Now the new crop of young Western players have come through the ranks with ambitions of making a name for themselves at the representative level.
They'll go a long way towards doing that if they can beat the Tigers.
"I don't know much about them but I do know what we've got," Coombes said of the matchup.
"We should be alright. We'll back ourselves and we're a team that's got lots of talent."
Fischbeck said it'll be nice to go into the cup campaign with a familiar face in the squad.
"We've played for three years together and we've come a long way together," he said.
"We've now reached this level. It should be a really good experience."
The Rams open their Andrew Johns Cup campaign from 10am this Sunday at Camden's Kirkham Oval.
The Laurie Daley Cup clash will follow at the same ground from 11.20am.
