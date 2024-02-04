Returned soldiers faced a new battle as they tried to live off the land | Yesterday, Today

The area wasn't new to soldier settlement blocks as land was first granted to soldiers in the Southern Colony in 1830.
During and after the Great War, both governments assented to organise efforts to put together small farming communities of returning soldiers, along with their families.
Both governments developed their soldier settlements on earlier efforts when they had split up considerable pastoral estates and turned them into small farms around towns like Bathurst.
Numerous returning Diggers took up the proposition of government-based settlement schemes. Unfortunately, most failed.
An indebted homeland wanted to recompense the servicemen's sacrifice, giving the Diggers a chance to farm and rebuild their lives. Many returned servicemen decided to try their luck and took the challenge.
Hopeful applicants had to send in a form as well as enduring an interview with the administration board, who peppered them with questions such as their farming experience.
Successful Diggers could not choose a block; it was allocated to the applicant.
The "new farmers" also received a £500 loan.
Each settler was expected to construct their own home. Many initially lived in tents or temporary corrugated-iron houses lined with hessian.
The government scheme expected the settlers to fence their farm block, clear it of trees, scrub and weeds, build any stock yards and exterminate any pests (rabbits).
The men who applied for land and grants had experienced all sorts of horrors while serving on the frontline, leaving them with a variety of physical debilities.
This included chronic pain, mental illness, loss of limbs, delusions, shell-shock, dementia and hallucinations.
It all made applicants totally unsuited to hard manual labour - and thus farming.
The scheme at White Rock was intended to be on the alluvial river flats of the Macquarie River, which could be irrigated.
It was felt that cauliflowers, tomatoes, asparagus and other vegetables, as well as lucerne, were all grown in this way.
In January 1919, the Bathurst Repatriation Committee appointed a subcommittee to investigate the positions at the soldiers' settlements at Montavela Orchards and Macquarie Vale river flats.
An inquiry by the Bathurst Land Board in the proposed application by the crown of Mr J. McSorley's White Rock property for the settlement of returned soldiers was started at the Bathurst Court in February 1919.
The settlement was later called the Macquarie Vale Soldier Settlement.
Darcy Irvine, instructed by Mr McKenzie, district surveyor of Dubbo, appeared for the Minister for Lands.
Mr A.G. Thompson appeared in the interests of Mr McSorley.
Thomas B.U. Sloman, staff surveyor, deposed that he inspected the property in question in January and prepared a report for the department.
He said that it had the average unimproved capital value of £22-7-0.
Mr McSorley felt that £30 was better.
It was said that the land could be subdivided into six holdings of about 20 acres each.
In reply to Mr Irvine, another witness expressed the opinion that the property could not be subdivided into six holdings with the present water supply.
If this was done, a weir would have to be constructed across the river to conserve water.
In early 1919, Minister for Lands Mr Ashford visited Bathurst, accompanied by the Premier. The Bathurst Repatriation Committee was on hand to find out the latest details.
Mr Ashford had revisited the Montavela settlement of orchards and was amenable to revaluing these blocks and extending the settlement.
Local returned soldiers were to get preference. Soldiers would be trained as settlers at Macquarie Vale.
But with no irrigation, their crops failed!
