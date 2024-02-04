Western Advocate
Our History

Returned soldiers faced a new battle as they tried to live off the land | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
February 4 2024 - 5:00pm
The alluvial river flats of the Macquarie River at White Rock were thought to be a good location for the soldier settlement scheme.
OUR image today from the Bathurst District Historical Society shows part of the nationwide World War One Soldiers' Settlement Irrigation Scheme that the Commonwealth and NSW governments instigated at White Rock towards the end of the Great War in March 1919.

The area wasn't new to soldier settlement blocks as land was first granted to soldiers in the Southern Colony in 1830.

