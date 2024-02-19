'Massive reaction' to Sage tattoo Studios opening

WHO knew that opening a new tattoo parlour would bring out such positive community spirit?
Well, owners of Sage Studios Ethan North and Keira Gale certainly didn't - until now.
The duo recently opened the new studio along George Street, Bathurst, in what was the former Kings Antiques building, and to celebrate their grand opening, a flash sale was held on Saturday, January 27.
Met with an immensely positive reaction from the community, approximately 100 people came through the Sage Studios doors on the day, and of these 100 people, almost half left with some fresh ink.
It was even so busy, that a few people had to be turned away, as all artists were almost immediately fully booked.
"We had a massive reaction, and everyone booked out for the day within an hour," Ms Gale said.
"The hand-full of people, when we had fully maxed out our capacity for appointments, we managed to book in for future appointments."
One local resident, and tattoo enthusiast even donated $1000 to the business, as a means to congratulate the owners for the opening.
Following the success of the day, Ms Gale said that she was filled with an immense sense of pride, not only for herself, but for her staff.
"Starting a shop, and having this reaction, this is what the people I look up to have done, and now I'm doing it," she said.
"I had, not just an overwhelming sense of pride for myself, but watching Ethan settle into his new role ... and watching our apprentice Rhi was amazing. She did so well, she smashed it."
And, due to the success on the day, Ms Gale announced that Sage Studios will be on the look out to add a new apprentice to the books in the coming months.
As well as those people coming in for a new tattoo, Ms Gale said that the merchandise that was up for sale was flying off the shelves.
Any merchandise that didn't sell on the day, is now up for grabs via the Sage Studios Instagram page, where Ms Gale said there would be new merch dropping in the near future.
And, there was also an enormous reaction from artists looking to sell their creations to the store.
"We've had heaps of people reach out about art. I personally, have had three or four people reach out to me directly about it. We've had one or two people directly message the shop," Ms Gale said.
There was also an overwhelmingly positive response to the store as a whole, especially the interior designs and the decor.
This includes the freshly painted white walls, the abundance of plant life throughout, and the snake door-handle, which Ms Gale said has been particularly popular.
To make the day even more special, a friend of Ms Gale even gave birth to a baby girl on the morning of Sage Studios opening, and this baby girl has now gained the nickname of 'Sage Baby.'
